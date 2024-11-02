Will Will Levis Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 1:29 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

All of Will Levis’ stats can be found below.

Levis’ season stats include 699 passing yards (139.8 per game). He is 83-for-125 (66.4%), with five touchdown passes and seven interceptions, and has 16 carries for 106 yards.

Will Levis Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Levis (questionable, right shoulder) appears on the injury report this week.

Titans vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: November 3, 2024

November 3, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: FOX

Spread: Titans -3.5

Titans -3.5 Total: 38 points

Levis 2024 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 83 125 66.4% 699 5 7 5.6 16 106 0

Levis Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 19 32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 19 28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 26 34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 3 4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 16 27 95 1 1 3 15 0

