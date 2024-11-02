Will Tyjae Spears Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 1:29 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

Tyjae Spears is listed as out and won’t play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 9 contest against the New England Patriots, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Spears’ stats below.

Entering Week 9, Spears has 33 carries for 114 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.5 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 12 receptions (12 targets) for 76 yards.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tyjae Spears Injury Status: Out (DNP)

Spears is currently listed on this week’s injury report (out, hamstring).

The Titans have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Tony Pollard (questionable/foot): 114 Rush Att; 494 Rush Yds; 3 Rush TDs 21 Rec; 109 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: November 3, 2024

November 3, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Spread: Titans -3.5

Titans -3.5 Total: 38 points

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Spears 2024 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 33 114 1 3.5 12 12 76 0

Spears Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 6 27 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.