Will Tony Pollard Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Published 1:29 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

All of Tony Pollard’s stats can be found below.

In the running game, Pollard has season stats of 114 rushes for 494 yards and three TDs, picking up 4.3 yards per carry. He also has 21 catches on 29 targets for 109 yards.

Tony Pollard Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

  • Pollard is currently listed on this week’s injury report (questionable, foot).
  • There is one other running back on the injury report for the Titans this week:
    • Tyjae Spears (out/hamstring): 33 Rush Att; 114 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 12 Rec; 76 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs

Titans vs. Patriots Game Info

  • Game Day: November 3, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Spread: Titans -3.5
  • Total: 38 points

Pollard 2024 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs
114 494 3 4.3 29 21 109 0

Pollard Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs
Week 1 @Bears 16 82 1 3 12 0
Week 2 @Jets 17 62 0 5 40 0
Week 3 @Packers 6 14 0 3 15 0
Week 4 @Dolphins 22 88 1 2 20 0
Week 6 @Colts 17 93 1 3 -5 0
Week 7 @Bills 16 61 0 2 4 0
Week 8 @Lions 20 94 0 3 23 0

