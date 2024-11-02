Will Calvin Ridley Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 1:29 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024
Calvin Ridley did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans take on the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Looking for Ridley’s stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Ridley has been targeted 51 times and has 22 catches for 326 yards (14.8 per reception) and one TD, plus four carries for 32 yards one touchdown.
Calvin Ridley Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Ridley makes an appearance on the injury list this week (did not participate in practice, shoulder). He does not have a game status listed currently.
- The Titans have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Tyler Boyd (questionable/shoulder): 21 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Titans vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: November 3, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: FOX
- Spread: Titans -3.5
- Total: 38 points
Ridley 2024 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|51
|22
|326
|83
|1
|14.8
Ridley Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|7
|3
|50
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|6
|4
|77
|1
|Week 3
|@Packers
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|3
|1
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Bills
|9
|3
|42
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|15
|10
|143
|0
