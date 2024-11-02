Warriors vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 15
Published 5:12 am Saturday, November 2, 2024
The Golden State Warriors (4-1) go head to head with the Memphis Grizzlies (3-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 15, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSSE.
Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSSE
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
- Favorite: –
Warriors vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats
|Warriors
|Grizzlies
|119.8
|Points Avg.
|118.2
|99.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.8
|47.6%
|Field Goal %
|47.8%
|39.1%
|Three Point %
|34.1%
Warriors’ Top Players
- Buddy Hield contributes 21.2 points per game and adds 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Warriors.
- Kevon Looney adds 5.4 points, 1.8 assists and 8.0 rebounds per contest, while Draymond Green contributes with 6.0 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.
- Among active players, the Warriors are led by Hield from beyond the arc. He knocks down 4.8 shots from deep per game.
- Kyle Anderson records 1.8 steals per game. Green collects 1.8 blocks a contest.
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Ja Morant’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 20.4 points per game and 9.4 assists per game to go with 5.0 rebounds per contest.
- Santi Aldama has per-game averages of 13.8 points, 3.2 assists and 7.0 rebounds this season.
- Desmond Bane hits 2.6 threes per game.
- The Grizzlies’ defensive effort gets a lift from Scotty Pippen Jr. (1.3 steals per game) and Jay Huff (1.3 blocks per game).
Warriors Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/4
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|11/6
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|11/8
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/10
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
|11/12
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/15
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|11/18
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/20
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/22
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|11/23
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|11/25
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/4
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|11/6
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/8
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|11/10
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/13
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/15
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|11/17
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/19
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/20
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/23
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|11/25
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Home
|–
