Published 5:12 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 15

The Golden State Warriors (4-1) go head to head with the Memphis Grizzlies (3-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 15, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSSE.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSSE
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center
  • Favorite:

Warriors vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Warriors Grizzlies
119.8 Points Avg. 118.2
99.4 Points Allowed Avg. 117.8
47.6% Field Goal % 47.8%
39.1% Three Point % 34.1%

Warriors’ Top Players

  • Buddy Hield contributes 21.2 points per game and adds 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Warriors.
  • Kevon Looney adds 5.4 points, 1.8 assists and 8.0 rebounds per contest, while Draymond Green contributes with 6.0 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.
  • Among active players, the Warriors are led by Hield from beyond the arc. He knocks down 4.8 shots from deep per game.
  • Kyle Anderson records 1.8 steals per game. Green collects 1.8 blocks a contest.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Ja Morant’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 20.4 points per game and 9.4 assists per game to go with 5.0 rebounds per contest.
  • Santi Aldama has per-game averages of 13.8 points, 3.2 assists and 7.0 rebounds this season.
  • Desmond Bane hits 2.6 threes per game.
  • The Grizzlies’ defensive effort gets a lift from Scotty Pippen Jr. (1.3 steals per game) and Jay Huff (1.3 blocks per game).

Warriors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/4 Wizards Away
11/6 Celtics Away
11/8 Cavaliers Away
11/10 Thunder Away
11/12 Mavericks Home
11/15 Grizzlies Home
11/18 Clippers Away
11/20 Hawks Home
11/22 Pelicans Away
11/23 Spurs Away
11/25 Nets Home

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/4 Nets Away
11/6 Lakers Home
11/8 Wizards Home
11/10 Trail Blazers Away
11/13 Lakers Away
11/15 Warriors Away
11/17 Nuggets Home
11/19 Nuggets Home
11/20 76ers Home
11/23 Bulls Away
11/25 Trail Blazers Home

