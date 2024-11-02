Warriors vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 15 Published 5:12 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Golden State Warriors (4-1) go head to head with the Memphis Grizzlies (3-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 15, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSSE

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSSE Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Favorite: –

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Warriors Grizzlies 119.8 Points Avg. 118.2 99.4 Points Allowed Avg. 117.8 47.6% Field Goal % 47.8% 39.1% Three Point % 34.1%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Warriors’ Top Players

Buddy Hield contributes 21.2 points per game and adds 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Warriors.

Kevon Looney adds 5.4 points, 1.8 assists and 8.0 rebounds per contest, while Draymond Green contributes with 6.0 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Among active players, the Warriors are led by Hield from beyond the arc. He knocks down 4.8 shots from deep per game.

Kyle Anderson records 1.8 steals per game. Green collects 1.8 blocks a contest.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Ja Morant’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 20.4 points per game and 9.4 assists per game to go with 5.0 rebounds per contest.

Santi Aldama has per-game averages of 13.8 points, 3.2 assists and 7.0 rebounds this season.

Desmond Bane hits 2.6 threes per game.

The Grizzlies’ defensive effort gets a lift from Scotty Pippen Jr. (1.3 steals per game) and Jay Huff (1.3 blocks per game).

Warriors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/4 Wizards – Away – 11/6 Celtics – Away – 11/8 Cavaliers – Away – 11/10 Thunder – Away – 11/12 Mavericks – Home – 11/15 Grizzlies – Home – 11/18 Clippers – Away – 11/20 Hawks – Home – 11/22 Pelicans – Away – 11/23 Spurs – Away – 11/25 Nets – Home –

Go see the Warriors or Grizzlies in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/4 Nets – Away – 11/6 Lakers – Home – 11/8 Wizards – Home – 11/10 Trail Blazers – Away – 11/13 Lakers – Away – 11/15 Warriors – Away – 11/17 Nuggets – Home – 11/19 Nuggets – Home – 11/20 76ers – Home – 11/23 Bulls – Away – 11/25 Trail Blazers – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.