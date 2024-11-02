Titans vs. Patriots Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 9 Published 3:37 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

Our computer model predicts a victory for the Tennessee Titans when they play the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. ET — for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

Looking for NFL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

The Titans own the best defense this season in terms of total yards (265.4 yards allowed per game), but they rank third-worst offensively (281.6 yards per game). The Patriots’ offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, posting 15.5 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 21st with 24.6 points ceded per contest.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Titans (-3) Over (38.5) Titans 24, Patriots 18

Ready to make your pick? Head to BetMGM using our link and start betting today.

Titans Betting Info

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Titans have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Tennessee has covered the spread just once in seven games this season.

The Titans have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Tennessee and its opponent have combined to hit the over four out of seven times this season.

Titans games have had an average of 40.9 points this season, 2.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Patriots Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Patriots based on the moneyline is 42.6%.

New England has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Patriots have been an underdog by 3 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

New England and its opponent have combined to go over the point total five out of eight times this season.

The average total points scored in Patriots games (playoffs included) this year (38.5) is 1.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Titans vs. Patriots 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Titans 17.1 28 16 24.7 18 30.5 Patriots 15.5 24.6 19 25.3 12 24

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.