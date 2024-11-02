Titans vs. Patriots Player Props & Odds – Week 9

Published 8:45 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

At 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, the New England Patriots play at the Tennessee Titans.

Before placing a player prop wager, keep reading for the player props for the best performers in this contest between the Titans and the Patriots.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Chigoziem Okonkwo 23.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113)
Calvin Ridley 51.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113)
Mason Rudolph 196.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113)

Patriots Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Hunter Henry 36.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113)
Rhamondre Stevenson 53.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) 14.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113)
Demario Douglas 34.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113)
Kayshon Boutte 23.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113)
Drake Maye 197.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113)

