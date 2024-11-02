Titans vs. Patriots Player Props & Odds – Week 9 Published 8:45 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

At 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, the New England Patriots play at the Tennessee Titans.

Before placing a player prop wager, keep reading for the player props for the best performers in this contest between the Titans and the Patriots.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Chigoziem Okonkwo – – 23.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) Calvin Ridley – – 51.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) Mason Rudolph 196.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) – –

Patriots Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Hunter Henry – – 36.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) Rhamondre Stevenson – 53.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) 14.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) Demario Douglas – – 34.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) Kayshon Boutte – – 23.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) Drake Maye 197.5 (Over: -113, Under: -113) – –

