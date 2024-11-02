Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2 Published 5:12 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Colorado Avalanche. Does a wager on Stamkos interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -160, Under: +124)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -160, Under: +124) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -210)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 10 games, Stamkos has averaged 19:22 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -8.

Stamkos has gotten a point in two games (with three points in total).

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Stamkos averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.1%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in two games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 10 opportunities).

He has collected a point in two games, with two points in one of them.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche have given up 46 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.

The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.

The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 10 Games 0 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

