SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 10 2024 Published 5:26 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Week 10 college football slate included seven games with SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas | Maine vs. Oklahoma | Vanderbilt vs. Auburn | Florida vs. Georgia | UMass vs. Mississippi State

SEC Scores | Week 10

Ole Miss 63 – Arkansas 31

Ole Miss covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 54.5-point total.

Ole Miss Top Performers

Passing: Jaxson Dart (25-for-31, 515 YDS, 6 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jaxson Dart (25-for-31, 515 YDS, 6 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Dart (10 ATT, 47 YDS)

Dart (10 ATT, 47 YDS) Receiving: Jordan Watkins (9 TAR, 8 REC, 254 YDS, 5 TDs)

Arkansas Top Performers

Passing: Malachi Singleton (11-for-14, 207 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Malachi Singleton (11-for-14, 207 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Rashod Dubinion (12 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD)

Rashod Dubinion (12 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (8 TAR, 6 REC, 135 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Ole Miss Arkansas 694 Total Yards 492 562 Passing Yards 365 132 Rushing Yards 127 0 Turnovers 2

Oklahoma 59 – Maine 14

Oklahoma covered the 34.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 48.5-point total.

Oklahoma Top Performers

Passing: Jackson Arnold (15-for-21, 224 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jackson Arnold (15-for-21, 224 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jovantae Barnes (18 ATT, 203 YDS, 3 TDs)

Jovantae Barnes (18 ATT, 203 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Javian Hester (5 TAR, 4 REC, 112 YDS, 1 TD)

Maine Top Performers

Passing: Carter Peevy (13-for-24, 123 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Carter Peevy (13-for-24, 123 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Peevy (6 ATT, 30 YDS)

Peevy (6 ATT, 30 YDS) Receiving: Joe Gillette (3 TAR, 3 REC, 64 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Maine Oklahoma 251 Total Yards 665 144 Passing Yards 284 107 Rushing Yards 381 1 Turnovers 0

Vanderbilt 17 – Auburn 7

Vanderbilt won as an 8-point underdog. The matchup went under the 47.5-point total.

Vanderbilt Top Performers

Passing: Diego Pavia (9-for-22, 143 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Diego Pavia (9-for-22, 143 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Sedrick Alexander (10 ATT, 28 YDS)

Sedrick Alexander (10 ATT, 28 YDS) Receiving: Junior Sherrill (4 TAR, 1 REC, 31 YDS)

Auburn Top Performers

Passing: Payton Thorne (20-for-29, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Payton Thorne (20-for-29, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (12 ATT, 50 YDS)

Jarquez Hunter (12 ATT, 50 YDS) Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (7 TAR, 4 REC, 78 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Vanderbilt Auburn 227 Total Yards 327 143 Passing Yards 239 84 Rushing Yards 88 0 Turnovers 1

Georgia 34 – Florida 20

Florida covered the 14.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 52.5-point total.

Georgia Top Performers

Passing: Carson Beck (25-for-40, 309 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs)

Carson Beck (25-for-40, 309 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs) Rushing: Nate Frazier (19 ATT, 82 YDS, 1 TD)

Nate Frazier (19 ATT, 82 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Arian Smith (3 TAR, 2 REC, 59 YDS)

Florida Top Performers

Passing: Aidan Warner (7-for-22, 66 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Aidan Warner (7-for-22, 66 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Ja’Kobi Jackson (12 ATT, 74 YDS, 1 TD)

Ja’Kobi Jackson (12 ATT, 74 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Aidan Mizell (6 TAR, 4 REC, 66 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Florida Georgia 228 Total Yards 455 113 Passing Yards 309 115 Rushing Yards 146 2 Turnovers 3

Mississippi State 45 – UMass 20

Mississippi State covered the 18.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 59.5-point total.

Mississippi State Top Performers

Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr. (14-for-25, 222 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Michael Van Buren Jr. (14-for-25, 222 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Johnnie Daniels (6 ATT, 92 YDS, 1 TD)

Johnnie Daniels (6 ATT, 92 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jordan Mosley (5 TAR, 4 REC, 107 YDS)

UMass Top Performers

Passing: AJ Hairston (7-for-11, 62 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

AJ Hairston (7-for-11, 62 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Brandon Campbell (10 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD)

Brandon Campbell (10 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jakobie James (9 TAR, 4 REC, 29 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

UMass Mississippi State 335 Total Yards 463 136 Passing Yards 222 199 Rushing Yards 241 1 Turnovers 0

SEC Games Next Week

Florida Gators at No. 6 Texas Longhorns

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9

Saturday, Nov. 9 Game Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 25 Missouri Tigers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9

Saturday, Nov. 9 Game Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field

Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field TV Channel: ESPN Networks

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9

Saturday, Nov. 9 Game Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: ESPN Networks

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9

Saturday, Nov. 9 Game Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: ABC

South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores

Game Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9

Saturday, Nov. 9 Game Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 16 LSU Tigers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9

Saturday, Nov. 9 Game Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ABC

