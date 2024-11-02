SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 10 2024

Published 5:26 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 10 2024

The Week 10 college football slate included seven games with SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas | Maine vs. Oklahoma | Vanderbilt vs. Auburn | Florida vs. Georgia | UMass vs. Mississippi State

SEC Scores | Week 10

Ole Miss 63 – Arkansas 31

Ole Miss covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 54.5-point total.

Ole Miss Top Performers

  • Passing: Jaxson Dart (25-for-31, 515 YDS, 6 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Dart (10 ATT, 47 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jordan Watkins (9 TAR, 8 REC, 254 YDS, 5 TDs)

Arkansas Top Performers

  • Passing: Malachi Singleton (11-for-14, 207 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Rashod Dubinion (12 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (8 TAR, 6 REC, 135 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Ole Miss Arkansas
694 Total Yards 492
562 Passing Yards 365
132 Rushing Yards 127
0 Turnovers 2

Oklahoma 59 – Maine 14

Oklahoma covered the 34.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 48.5-point total.

Oklahoma Top Performers

  • Passing: Jackson Arnold (15-for-21, 224 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jovantae Barnes (18 ATT, 203 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Javian Hester (5 TAR, 4 REC, 112 YDS, 1 TD)

Maine Top Performers

  • Passing: Carter Peevy (13-for-24, 123 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Peevy (6 ATT, 30 YDS)
  • Receiving: Joe Gillette (3 TAR, 3 REC, 64 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Maine Oklahoma
251 Total Yards 665
144 Passing Yards 284
107 Rushing Yards 381
1 Turnovers 0

Vanderbilt 17 – Auburn 7

Vanderbilt won as an 8-point underdog. The matchup went under the 47.5-point total.

Vanderbilt Top Performers

  • Passing: Diego Pavia (9-for-22, 143 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Sedrick Alexander (10 ATT, 28 YDS)
  • Receiving: Junior Sherrill (4 TAR, 1 REC, 31 YDS)

Auburn Top Performers

  • Passing: Payton Thorne (20-for-29, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (12 ATT, 50 YDS)
  • Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (7 TAR, 4 REC, 78 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Vanderbilt Auburn
227 Total Yards 327
143 Passing Yards 239
84 Rushing Yards 88
0 Turnovers 1

Georgia 34 – Florida 20

Florida covered the 14.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 52.5-point total.

Georgia Top Performers

  • Passing: Carson Beck (25-for-40, 309 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: Nate Frazier (19 ATT, 82 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Arian Smith (3 TAR, 2 REC, 59 YDS)

Florida Top Performers

  • Passing: Aidan Warner (7-for-22, 66 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Ja’Kobi Jackson (12 ATT, 74 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Aidan Mizell (6 TAR, 4 REC, 66 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Florida Georgia
228 Total Yards 455
113 Passing Yards 309
115 Rushing Yards 146
2 Turnovers 3

Mississippi State 45 – UMass 20

Mississippi State covered the 18.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 59.5-point total.

Mississippi State Top Performers

  • Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr. (14-for-25, 222 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Johnnie Daniels (6 ATT, 92 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jordan Mosley (5 TAR, 4 REC, 107 YDS)

UMass Top Performers

  • Passing: AJ Hairston (7-for-11, 62 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Brandon Campbell (10 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jakobie James (9 TAR, 4 REC, 29 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

UMass Mississippi State
335 Total Yards 463
136 Passing Yards 222
199 Rushing Yards 241
1 Turnovers 0

SEC Games Next Week

Florida Gators at No. 6 Texas Longhorns

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Game Location: Austin, Texas
  • Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 25 Missouri Tigers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Game Location: Columbia, Missouri
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Game Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Game Location: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Game Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: FirstBank Stadium
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 16 LSU Tigers

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
  • Game Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

