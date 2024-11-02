SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 10 2024
Published 5:26 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024
The Week 10 college football slate included seven games with SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas | Maine vs. Oklahoma | Vanderbilt vs. Auburn | Florida vs. Georgia | UMass vs. Mississippi State
SEC Scores | Week 10
Ole Miss 63 – Arkansas 31
Ole Miss covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 54.5-point total.
Ole Miss Top Performers
- Passing: Jaxson Dart (25-for-31, 515 YDS, 6 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Dart (10 ATT, 47 YDS)
- Receiving: Jordan Watkins (9 TAR, 8 REC, 254 YDS, 5 TDs)
Arkansas Top Performers
- Passing: Malachi Singleton (11-for-14, 207 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Rashod Dubinion (12 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (8 TAR, 6 REC, 135 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Ole Miss
|Arkansas
|694
|Total Yards
|492
|562
|Passing Yards
|365
|132
|Rushing Yards
|127
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Oklahoma 59 – Maine 14
Oklahoma covered the 34.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 48.5-point total.
Oklahoma Top Performers
- Passing: Jackson Arnold (15-for-21, 224 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jovantae Barnes (18 ATT, 203 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Javian Hester (5 TAR, 4 REC, 112 YDS, 1 TD)
Maine Top Performers
- Passing: Carter Peevy (13-for-24, 123 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Peevy (6 ATT, 30 YDS)
- Receiving: Joe Gillette (3 TAR, 3 REC, 64 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Maine
|Oklahoma
|251
|Total Yards
|665
|144
|Passing Yards
|284
|107
|Rushing Yards
|381
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Vanderbilt 17 – Auburn 7
Vanderbilt won as an 8-point underdog. The matchup went under the 47.5-point total.
Vanderbilt Top Performers
- Passing: Diego Pavia (9-for-22, 143 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Sedrick Alexander (10 ATT, 28 YDS)
- Receiving: Junior Sherrill (4 TAR, 1 REC, 31 YDS)
Auburn Top Performers
- Passing: Payton Thorne (20-for-29, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (12 ATT, 50 YDS)
- Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (7 TAR, 4 REC, 78 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Vanderbilt
|Auburn
|227
|Total Yards
|327
|143
|Passing Yards
|239
|84
|Rushing Yards
|88
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Georgia 34 – Florida 20
Florida covered the 14.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 52.5-point total.
Georgia Top Performers
- Passing: Carson Beck (25-for-40, 309 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Nate Frazier (19 ATT, 82 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Arian Smith (3 TAR, 2 REC, 59 YDS)
Florida Top Performers
- Passing: Aidan Warner (7-for-22, 66 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ja’Kobi Jackson (12 ATT, 74 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Aidan Mizell (6 TAR, 4 REC, 66 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Florida
|Georgia
|228
|Total Yards
|455
|113
|Passing Yards
|309
|115
|Rushing Yards
|146
|2
|Turnovers
|3
Mississippi State 45 – UMass 20
Mississippi State covered the 18.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 59.5-point total.
Mississippi State Top Performers
- Passing: Michael Van Buren Jr. (14-for-25, 222 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Johnnie Daniels (6 ATT, 92 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jordan Mosley (5 TAR, 4 REC, 107 YDS)
UMass Top Performers
- Passing: AJ Hairston (7-for-11, 62 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Brandon Campbell (10 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jakobie James (9 TAR, 4 REC, 29 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|UMass
|Mississippi State
|335
|Total Yards
|463
|136
|Passing Yards
|222
|199
|Rushing Yards
|241
|1
|Turnovers
|0
SEC Games Next Week
Florida Gators at No. 6 Texas Longhorns
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Game Location: Austin, Texas
- Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
Oklahoma Sooners at No. 25 Missouri Tigers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Game Location: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Game Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Game Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Game Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 16 LSU Tigers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Game Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
