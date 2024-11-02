Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2 Published 5:12 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 20:46 per game on the ice.

He has accumulated at least one point in seven games, and has eight points in all.

O’Reilly has scored two goals on the power play.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

In seven of the 10 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has registered a point in seven games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Avalanche Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) to rank 29th in NHL play.

The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.

The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 10 Games 0 8 Points 0 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.