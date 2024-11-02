Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2
Published 5:12 am Saturday, November 2, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 20:46 per game on the ice.
- He has accumulated at least one point in seven games, and has eight points in all.
- O’Reilly has scored two goals on the power play.
- O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
- In seven of the 10 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has registered a point in seven games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) to rank 29th in NHL play.
- The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
- The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|10
|Games
|0
|8
|Points
|0
|3
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|0
