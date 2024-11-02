Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2

Published 5:12 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -4, in 20:46 per game on the ice.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in seven games, and has eight points in all.
  • O’Reilly has scored two goals on the power play.
  • O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
  • In seven of the 10 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has registered a point in seven games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) to rank 29th in NHL play.
  • The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
  • The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
10 Games 0
8 Points 0
3 Goals 0
5 Assists 0

