Ole Miss vs. Colorado State Basketball Tickets – Saturday, November 16

The Colorado State Rams face the Ole Miss Rebels at Landers Center on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The game, the first of the 2024-25 season for both teams, begins at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Colorado State Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Southaven, Mississippi

Southaven, Mississippi Venue: Landers Center

Ole Miss vs. Colorado State 2023-24 Stats

Ole Miss Stat Colorado State 74.9 Points For 75.2 73.9 Points Against 67.3 44.7% Field Goal % 48.4% 44.0% Opponent Field Goal % 42.6% 36.6% Three Point % 33.8% 33.8% Opponent Three Point % 32.2%

Ole Miss’ Top Players (2023-24)

Matthew Murrell contributed 16.2 points per game last season.

Allen Flanigan collected 6.0 rebounds per game and Jaylen Murray dished out 4.0 assists per outing.

Murrell had a solid showing from long distance a season ago. He connected on 2.4 shots from deep per game.

Murrell averaged 1.6 steals per game. Jamarion Sharp collected 2.4 blocks an outing.

Colorado State’s Top Players (2023-24)

Isaiah Stevens scored 16.0 points per game and dished out 6.8 assists per game last season.

Nique Clifford grabed 7.6 rebounds per game.

Stevens knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.

Clifford recorded 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

