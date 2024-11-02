Ole Miss vs. Colorado State Basketball Tickets – Saturday, November 16

Published 8:04 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Colorado State Rams face the Ole Miss Rebels at Landers Center on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The game, the first of the 2024-25 season for both teams, begins at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Colorado State Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: SEC Network+
  • Location: Southaven, Mississippi
  • Venue: Landers Center
  Venue: Landers Center

Ole Miss vs. Colorado State 2023-24 Stats

Ole Miss Stat Colorado State
74.9 Points For 75.2
73.9 Points Against 67.3
44.7% Field Goal % 48.4%
44.0% Opponent Field Goal % 42.6%
36.6% Three Point % 33.8%
33.8% Opponent Three Point % 32.2%

Ole Miss’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Matthew Murrell contributed 16.2 points per game last season.
  • Allen Flanigan collected 6.0 rebounds per game and Jaylen Murray dished out 4.0 assists per outing.
  • Murrell had a solid showing from long distance a season ago. He connected on 2.4 shots from deep per game.
  • Murrell averaged 1.6 steals per game. Jamarion Sharp collected 2.4 blocks an outing.

Colorado State’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Isaiah Stevens scored 16.0 points per game and dished out 6.8 assists per game last season.
  • Nique Clifford grabed 7.6 rebounds per game.
  • Stevens knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
  • Clifford recorded 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 LIU The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/8/2024 Grambling The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/12/2024 South Alabama The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/16/2024 Colorado State Landers Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/21/2024 Oral Roberts The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/28/2024 BYU LionTree Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Colorado State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 North Dakota Moby Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/8/2024 Tennessee State Moby Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/12/2024 Denver Moby Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/16/2024 Ole Miss Landers Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/22/2024 UC Riverside Moby Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/28/2024 Washington Acrisure Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

