Ole Miss vs. Colorado State Basketball Tickets – Saturday, November 16
Published 8:04 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024
The Colorado State Rams face the Ole Miss Rebels at Landers Center on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The game, the first of the 2024-25 season for both teams, begins at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Ole Miss vs. Colorado State Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network+
- Location: Southaven, Mississippi
- Venue: Landers Center
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Ole Miss vs. Colorado State 2023-24 Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stat
|Colorado State
|74.9
|Points For
|75.2
|73.9
|Points Against
|67.3
|44.7%
|Field Goal %
|48.4%
|44.0%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|42.6%
|36.6%
|Three Point %
|33.8%
|33.8%
|Opponent Three Point %
|32.2%
Ole Miss’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Matthew Murrell contributed 16.2 points per game last season.
- Allen Flanigan collected 6.0 rebounds per game and Jaylen Murray dished out 4.0 assists per outing.
- Murrell had a solid showing from long distance a season ago. He connected on 2.4 shots from deep per game.
- Murrell averaged 1.6 steals per game. Jamarion Sharp collected 2.4 blocks an outing.
Colorado State’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Isaiah Stevens scored 16.0 points per game and dished out 6.8 assists per game last season.
- Nique Clifford grabed 7.6 rebounds per game.
- Stevens knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Clifford recorded 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|LIU
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/8/2024
|Grambling
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/12/2024
|South Alabama
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/16/2024
|Colorado State
|–
Landers Center
|11/21/2024
|Oral Roberts
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/28/2024
|BYU
|–
LionTree Arena
Colorado State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|North Dakota
|–
Moby Arena
|11/8/2024
|Tennessee State
|–
Moby Arena
|11/12/2024
|Denver
|–
Moby Arena
|11/16/2024
|Ole Miss
|–
Landers Center
|11/22/2024
|UC Riverside
|–
Moby Arena
|11/28/2024
|Washington
|–
Acrisure Arena
