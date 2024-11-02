November 3 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 7:24 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Winnipeg Jets is a game to see on a Sunday NHL schedule that includes a lot of thrilling matchups.

We have everything you need in terms of how to watch today’s NHL action right here. Take a look at the links below.

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch November 3 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream New York Islanders @ New York Rangers 1 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Tampa Bay Lightning @ Winnipeg Jets 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Carolina Hurricanes 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Boston Bruins 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ Minnesota Wild 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ Anaheim Ducks 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Calgary Flames 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.