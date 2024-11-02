NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 3 Published 6:28 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

In a Sunday NBA schedule that has a lot of competitive contests, the Detroit Pistons versus the Brooklyn Nets is a game to catch.

Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 3

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Nets -3.5

Nets -3.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 9.6 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 9.6 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.7 total projected points)

Over (226.7 total projected points) Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSDET

YES and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Pelicans -5.5

Pelicans -5.5 Spread Pick: Pelicans (Projected to win by 5.5 points)

Pelicans (Projected to win by 5.5 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.7 total projected points)

Over (231.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Mavericks -8.5

Mavericks -8.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 3.3 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 3.3 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.9 total projected points)

Over (220.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and FDSFL

KFAA and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

