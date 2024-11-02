Memphis vs. Missouri Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 4 Published 11:48 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

Monday’s game that pits the Memphis Tigers (0-0) against the Missouri Tigers (0-0) at FedExForum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-71 in favor of Memphis, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup against Missouri. The over/under is listed at 152.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Memphis vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Line: Memphis -4.5

Memphis -4.5 Point total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -196, Missouri +164

Memphis vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 81, Missouri 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Missouri

Pick ATS: Memphis (-4.5)

Memphis (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)

Memphis Performance Insights

Memphis was 31st in the country in points scored (80.5 per game) and 287th in points conceded (75.8) last year.

The Memphis Tigers grabbed 33.7 rebounds per game and gave up 32.6 boards last season, ranking 94th and 241st, respectively, in the country.

Memphis was 132nd in the country in assists (13.7 per game) last year.

Last season, the Memphis Tigers were 87th in the country in 3-point makes (8.3 per game) and 118th in 3-point percentage (35.1%).

Defensively, Memphis was 13th-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 9.1 last season. It was 209th in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.0%.

Memphis attempted 61.2% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.8% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 70.4% of Memphis’ baskets were 2-pointers, and 29.6% were 3-pointers.

Missouri Performance Insights

Missouri scored 72.2 points per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 76.2 points per contest (299th-ranked).

The Missouri Tigers pulled down only 27.8 rebounds per game (eighth-worst in college basketball), and allowed 34.0 rebounds per contest (310th-ranked).

Missouri averaged 12.1 dimes per game, which ranked them 269th in college basketball.

The Missouri Tigers were 133rd in the country with 10.8 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 89th with 12.3 forced turnovers per game.

The Missouri Tigers made 7.3 treys per game (191st-ranked in college basketball). They had a 32.0% shooting percentage (286th-ranked) from downtown.

Missouri surrendered 7.8 threes per game (243rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 34.5% three-point percentage (247th-ranked).

Of the shots taken by Missouri last year, 60.4% of them were two-pointers (71.1% of the team’s made baskets) and 39.6% were threes (28.9%).

