Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche on November 2
The Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg and the Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar are two of the top players to watch when these teams meet on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-126)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|10
|5
|4
|9
|Ryan O’Reilly
|10
|3
|5
|8
|Jonathan Marchessault
|10
|2
|4
|6
|Brady Skjei
|10
|2
|3
|5
|Luke Evangelista
|10
|1
|4
|5
|Avalanche Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Cale Makar
|11
|4
|15
|19
|Nathan MacKinnon
|11
|5
|13
|18
|Mikko Rantanen
|11
|4
|11
|15
|Casey Mittelstadt
|11
|6
|7
|13
|Ross Colton
|10
|8
|1
|9
Predators vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison
- The Predators offense’s 24 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville ranks 18th in total goals against, allowing 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in league action.
- The Predators rank 16th in the league with a 19.44% power-play conversion rate this season.
- The Avalanche’s 38 total goals (3.4 per game) are the ninth-most in the league.
- Colorado has given up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) to rank 29th.
- The Avalanche have a 35.14% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 3 percentage.
