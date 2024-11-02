Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche on November 2 Published 5:37 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg and the Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar are two of the top players to watch when these teams meet on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 10 5 4 9 Ryan O’Reilly 10 3 5 8 Jonathan Marchessault 10 2 4 6 Brady Skjei 10 2 3 5 Luke Evangelista 10 1 4 5 Avalanche Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Cale Makar 11 4 15 19 Nathan MacKinnon 11 5 13 18 Mikko Rantanen 11 4 11 15 Casey Mittelstadt 11 6 7 13 Ross Colton 10 8 1 9

Predators vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

The Predators offense’s 24 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

Nashville ranks 18th in total goals against, allowing 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in league action.

The Predators rank 16th in the league with a 19.44% power-play conversion rate this season.

The Avalanche’s 38 total goals (3.4 per game) are the ninth-most in the league.

Colorado has given up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) to rank 29th.

The Avalanche have a 35.14% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 3 percentage.

