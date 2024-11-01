Will Zachary L’Heureux Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 2?
Published 11:53 pm Friday, November 1, 2024
Should you bet on Zachary L’Heureux to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Zachary L’Heureux score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
L’Heureux stats and insights
- L’Heureux is yet to score through five games this season.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- L’Heureux has no points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
