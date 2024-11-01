Will Zachary L’Heureux Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 2? Published 11:53 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

Should you bet on Zachary L’Heureux to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Zachary L’Heureux score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

L’Heureux stats and insights

L’Heureux is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

L’Heureux has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

