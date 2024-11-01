Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 2?
Published 11:53 pm Friday, November 1, 2024
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 46 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.