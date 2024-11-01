Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 2? Published 11:53 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 46 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

