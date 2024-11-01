Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 2? Published 11:53 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

Can we expect Gustav Nyquist scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators match up against the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

