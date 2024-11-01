Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 2? Published 11:53 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

Will Filip Forsberg light the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in five of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Forsberg has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

He has a 10.9% shooting percentage, attempting 4.6 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

