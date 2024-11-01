Where to Watch Titans vs. Patriots on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 3 Published 3:38 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (1-6) will attempt to right the ship when they head into a matchup against the New England Patriots (2-6) on Sunday on a three-game losing streak.

The game featuring the Titans and Patriots will be airing on TV.

Nov 3, 2024: Titans vs. Patriots Viewing Options

Game day: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats Tony Pollard RB 494 YDS / 3 TD / 70.6 YPG / 4.3 YPC

21 REC / 109 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.6 REC YPG Calvin Ridley WR 22 REC / 326 YDS / 1 TD / 46.6 YPG Will Levis QB 699 YDS (66.4%) / 5 TD / 7 INT

106 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 21.2 RUSH YPG Mason Rudolph QB 566 YDS (58.9%) / 2 TD / 3 INT

42 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 14 RUSH YPG Harold Landry OLB 30 TKL / 7 TFL / 4 SACK Kenneth Murray LB 47 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK Amani Hooker SAF 34 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 INT / 4 PD Jerome Baker LB 37 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK

Titans Injuries

Tyjae Spears | RB (Unspecified) Injury: Hamstring

Hamstring

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Rushing Stats: 33 ATT | 114 YDS | 1 TD

33 ATT | 114 YDS | 1 TD Will Levis | QB (Unspecified) Injury: Right shoulder

Right shoulder

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Passing Stats: 125-for-83 | 699 YDS | 5 TDs | 7 INTs

125-for-83 | 699 YDS | 5 TDs | 7 INTs Tre Avery | CB (Unspecified) Injury: Hamstring

Hamstring

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Season Stats: 3 GP

3 GP T’Vondre Sweat | NT (Unspecified) Injury: Hip

Hip

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 21 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 21 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs L’Jarius Sneed | CB (Unspecified) Injury: Quad

Quad

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 23 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 23 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Jeffery Simmons | DT (Unspecified) Injury: Rest

Rest

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 2.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 21 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

2.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 21 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD Andrew Rupcich | OL (Unspecified) Injury: Tricep

Tricep

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Season Stats (2023): 1 GP

1 GP Calvin Ridley | WR (Unspecified) Injury: Shoulder

Shoulder

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Receiving Stats: 51 TAR | 22 REC | 326 YDS | 1 TD

51 TAR | 22 REC | 326 YDS | 1 TD Dillon Radunz | OL (Unspecified) Injury: Foot

Foot

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Season Stats: 3 GP

3 GP Tony Pollard | RB (Unspecified) Injury: Foot

Foot

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Rushing Stats: 114 ATT | 494 YDS | 3 TDs

114 ATT | 494 YDS | 3 TDs

Receiving Stats: 29 TAR | 21 REC | 109 YDS | 0 TDs

29 TAR | 21 REC | 109 YDS | 0 TDs Amani Hooker | S (Unspecified) Injury: Groin

Groin

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 4.0 TFL | 34 Tackles | 1 INT | 4 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 4.0 TFL | 34 Tackles | 1 INT | 4 PDs Tyler Boyd | WR (Unspecified) Injury: Shoulder

Shoulder

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Receiving Stats: 30 TAR | 21 REC | 184 YDS | 0 TDs

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX 9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS 9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX 9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN 10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS 10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS 10/27/2024 at Lions L 52-14 FOX 11/3/2024 Patriots – FOX 11/10/2024 at Chargers – FOX 11/17/2024 Vikings – CBS 11/24/2024 at Texans – CBS 12/1/2024 at Commanders – CBS 12/8/2024 Jaguars – CBS 12/15/2024 Bengals – FOX 12/22/2024 at Colts – CBS 12/29/2024 at Jaguars – CBS TBD Texans – –

Patriots Key Players

Name Position Stats Rhamondre Stevenson RB 422 YDS / 5 TD / 60.3 YPG / 4.1 YPC Drake Maye QB 564 YDS (63.1%) / 5 TD / 2 INT

114 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 28.5 RUSH YPG Jacoby Brissett QB 828 YDS (59.1%) / 2 TD / 1 INT

62 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 10.3 RUSH YPG Hunter Henry TE 32 REC / 358 YDS / 1 TD / 44.8 YPG Keion White DE 33 TKL / 5 TFL / 4 SACK Kyle Dugger SAF 33 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK Jahlani Tavai LB 45 TKL / 4 TFL Christian Gonzalez CB 37 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 4 PD

Patriots Injuries

Vederian Lowe | OT (Questionable) Injury: Shoulder

Shoulder

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 4 GP

4 GP Drake Maye | QB (Questionable) Injury: Concussion

Concussion

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Passing Stats: 84-for-53 | 564 YDS | 5 TDs | 2 INTs

84-for-53 | 564 YDS | 5 TDs | 2 INTs Christian Elliss | LB (Questionable) Injury: Abdomen

Abdomen

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 1.5 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 23 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

1.5 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 23 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD Sione Takitaki | LB (Questionable) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 1 GP

1 GP Jaquelin Roy | DT (Questionable) Injury: Neck

Neck

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 2.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 14 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

2.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 14 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Michael Jordan | OG (Questionable) Injury: Ankle

Ankle

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 1 GP

1 GP Kyle Dugger | S (Questionable) Injury: Ankle

Ankle

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 4.0 TFL | 33 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs

1.0 Sack | 4.0 TFL | 33 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs Alex Austin | CB (Questionable) Injury: Ankle

Ankle

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats (2023): 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 9 Tackles | 1 INT | 2 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 9 Tackles | 1 INT | 2 PDs Jahlani Tavai | LB (Unspecified) Injury: Back

Back

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 4.0 TFL | 45 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

0.0 Sacks | 4.0 TFL | 45 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD Keion White | DE (Unspecified) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 4.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 33 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs

4.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 33 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs Marte Mapu | S (Unspecified) Injury: Neck

Neck

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.5 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 18 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs

0.5 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 18 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs Layden Robinson | OG (Unspecified) Injury: Ankle

Ankle

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice Daniel Ekuale | DT (Unspecified) Injury: Abdomen

Abdomen

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 23 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 23 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Tyquan Thornton | WR (Unspecified) Injury: Ankle

Ankle

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice Joey Slye | K (Unspecified) Injury: Personal

Personal

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Season Stats: 8 GP

8 GP Ja’Lynn Polk | WR (Unspecified) Injury: Concussion

Concussion

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice Antonio Gibson | RB (Unspecified) Injury: Toe

Toe

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Rushing Stats: 56 ATT | 236 YDS | 0 TDs

56 ATT | 236 YDS | 0 TDs Jonathan Jones | CB (Unspecified) Injury: Shoulder

Shoulder

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 28 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs

Patriots Schedule