Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 2

Published 1:50 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

By Data Skrive

One of the best pass-catchers in college football will be on display when Tre Harris and the Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

See how to watch this game on ESPN in the article below.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats
Jaxson Dart QB 2,695 YDS (70.6%) / 15 TD / 3 INT
208 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 26.0 RUSH YPG
Tre Harris WR 60 REC / 1,020 YDS / 6 TD / 145.7 YPG
Henry Parrish Jr. RB 671 YDS / 10 TD / 83.9 YPG / 5.5 YPC
Antwane Wells Jr. WR 20 REC / 410 YDS / 4 TD / 51.3 YPG
Suntarine Perkins LB 29 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK / 1 INT
Chris Paul Jr. LB 36 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK
Jared Ivey DL 15 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK
T.J. Dudley LB 35 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0
9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3
9/14/2024 at Wake Forest W 40-6
9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern W 52-13
9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky L 20-17
10/5/2024 at South Carolina W 27-3
10/12/2024 at LSU L 29-26
10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma W 26-14
11/2/2024 at Arkansas
11/9/2024 vs. Georgia
11/23/2024 at Florida
11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State

Arkansas Key Players

Name Position Stats
Taylen Green QB 2,055 YDS (60.6%) / 11 TD / 7 INT
395 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 49.4 RUSH YPG
Ja’Quinden Jackson RB 592 YDS / 10 TD / 84.6 YPG / 5.7 YPC
10 REC / 117 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.7 REC YPG
Andrew Armstrong WR 49 REC / 722 YDS / 1 TD / 90.3 YPG
Braylen Russell RB 302 YDS / 2 TD / 37.8 YPG / 7.0 YPC
Landon Jackson DL 23 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK
Xavian Sorey Jr. LB 43 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
Doneiko Slaughter DB 33 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
Jayden Johnson DB 27 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/29/2024 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff W 70-0
9/7/2024 at Oklahoma State L 39-31
9/14/2024 vs. UAB W 37-27
9/21/2024 at Auburn W 24-14
9/28/2024 vs. Texas A&M L 21-17
10/5/2024 vs. Tennessee W 19-14
10/19/2024 vs. LSU L 34-10
10/26/2024 at Mississippi State W 58-25
11/2/2024 vs. Ole Miss
11/16/2024 vs. Texas
11/23/2024 vs. Louisiana Tech
11/30/2024 at Missouri

