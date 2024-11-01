Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 2 Published 1:50 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

One of the best pass-catchers in college football will be on display when Tre Harris and the Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

See how to watch this game on ESPN in the article below.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats Jaxson Dart QB 2,695 YDS (70.6%) / 15 TD / 3 INT

208 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 26.0 RUSH YPG Tre Harris WR 60 REC / 1,020 YDS / 6 TD / 145.7 YPG Henry Parrish Jr. RB 671 YDS / 10 TD / 83.9 YPG / 5.5 YPC Antwane Wells Jr. WR 20 REC / 410 YDS / 4 TD / 51.3 YPG Suntarine Perkins LB 29 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK / 1 INT Chris Paul Jr. LB 36 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK Jared Ivey DL 15 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK T.J. Dudley LB 35 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0 9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3 9/14/2024 at Wake Forest W 40-6 9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern W 52-13 9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky L 20-17 10/5/2024 at South Carolina W 27-3 10/12/2024 at LSU L 29-26 10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma W 26-14 11/2/2024 at Arkansas – 11/9/2024 vs. Georgia – 11/23/2024 at Florida – 11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State –

Arkansas Key Players

Name Position Stats Taylen Green QB 2,055 YDS (60.6%) / 11 TD / 7 INT

395 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 49.4 RUSH YPG Ja’Quinden Jackson RB 592 YDS / 10 TD / 84.6 YPG / 5.7 YPC

10 REC / 117 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.7 REC YPG Andrew Armstrong WR 49 REC / 722 YDS / 1 TD / 90.3 YPG Braylen Russell RB 302 YDS / 2 TD / 37.8 YPG / 7.0 YPC Landon Jackson DL 23 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK Xavian Sorey Jr. LB 43 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Doneiko Slaughter DB 33 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Jayden Johnson DB 27 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT

Arkansas Schedule