Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 2
Published 1:50 pm Friday, November 1, 2024
One of the best pass-catchers in college football will be on display when Tre Harris and the Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) on Saturday, November 2, 2024.
See how to watch this game on ESPN in the article below.
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Ole Miss Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|2,695 YDS (70.6%) / 15 TD / 3 INT
208 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 26.0 RUSH YPG
|Tre Harris
|WR
|60 REC / 1,020 YDS / 6 TD / 145.7 YPG
|Henry Parrish Jr.
|RB
|671 YDS / 10 TD / 83.9 YPG / 5.5 YPC
|Antwane Wells Jr.
|WR
|20 REC / 410 YDS / 4 TD / 51.3 YPG
|Suntarine Perkins
|LB
|29 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Chris Paul Jr.
|LB
|36 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK
|Jared Ivey
|DL
|15 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK
|T.J. Dudley
|LB
|35 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Furman
|W 76-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|W 52-3
|9/14/2024
|at Wake Forest
|W 40-6
|9/21/2024
|vs. Georgia Southern
|W 52-13
|9/28/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|L 20-17
|10/5/2024
|at South Carolina
|W 27-3
|10/12/2024
|at LSU
|L 29-26
|10/26/2024
|vs. Oklahoma
|W 26-14
|11/2/2024
|at Arkansas
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Georgia
|–
|11/23/2024
|at Florida
|–
|11/29/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|–
Arkansas Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Taylen Green
|QB
|2,055 YDS (60.6%) / 11 TD / 7 INT
395 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 49.4 RUSH YPG
|Ja’Quinden Jackson
|RB
|592 YDS / 10 TD / 84.6 YPG / 5.7 YPC
10 REC / 117 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.7 REC YPG
|Andrew Armstrong
|WR
|49 REC / 722 YDS / 1 TD / 90.3 YPG
|Braylen Russell
|RB
|302 YDS / 2 TD / 37.8 YPG / 7.0 YPC
|Landon Jackson
|DL
|23 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK
|Xavian Sorey Jr.
|LB
|43 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Doneiko Slaughter
|DB
|33 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Jayden Johnson
|DB
|27 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/29/2024
|vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|W 70-0
|9/7/2024
|at Oklahoma State
|L 39-31
|9/14/2024
|vs. UAB
|W 37-27
|9/21/2024
|at Auburn
|W 24-14
|9/28/2024
|vs. Texas A&M
|L 21-17
|10/5/2024
|vs. Tennessee
|W 19-14
|10/19/2024
|vs. LSU
|L 34-10
|10/26/2024
|at Mississippi State
|W 58-25
|11/2/2024
|vs. Ole Miss
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. Texas
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. Louisiana Tech
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Missouri
|–