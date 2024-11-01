Where to Watch Memphis vs. UTSA on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 2
Published 1:50 pm Friday, November 1, 2024
One of the top runners in college football will be featured when Mario Anderson and the Memphis Tigers (7-1) take on the UTSA Roadrunners (3-5) on Saturday, November 2, 2024.
For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, continue reading.
Memphis vs. UTSA Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Stadium: Alamodome
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Mario Anderson
|RB
|780 YDS / 13 TD / 97.5 YPG / 5.7 YPC
32 REC / 192 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 24.0 REC YPG
|Seth Henigan
|QB
|2,078 YDS (64.2%) / 12 TD / 4 INT
85 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 10.6 RUSH YPG
|Roc Taylor
|WR
|38 REC / 547 YDS / 2 TD / 68.4 YPG
|Brandon Thomas
|RB
|267 YDS / 6 TD / 38.1 YPG / 6.5 YPC
|Chandler Martin
|LB
|36 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Elijah Herring
|LB
|25 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Greg Rubin
|DB
|29 TKL / 3.0 TFL
|Davion Ross
|DB
|19 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. North Alabama
|W 40-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Troy
|W 38-17
|9/14/2024
|at Florida State
|W 20-12
|9/21/2024
|at Navy
|L 56-44
|9/28/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|W 24-7
|10/12/2024
|at South Florida
|W 21-3
|10/19/2024
|vs. North Texas
|W 52-44
|10/26/2024
|vs. Charlotte
|W 33-28
|11/2/2024
|at UTSA
|–
|11/8/2024
|vs. Rice
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. UAB
|–
|11/28/2024
|at Tulane
|–
UTSA Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Owen McCown
|QB
|2,084 YDS (61.3%) / 16 TD / 4 INT
62 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 7.8 RUSH YPG
|Robert Henry
|RB
|346 YDS / 3 TD / 43.3 YPG / 4.0 YPC
16 REC / 135 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 16.9 REC YPG
|Willie McCoy
|WR
|21 REC / 418 YDS / 3 TD / 59.7 YPG
|Devin McCuin
|WR
|37 REC / 279 YDS / 4 TD / 46.5 YPG
|Jimmori Robinson
|LB
|14 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK
|Owen Pewee
|LB
|21 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Ronald Triplette
|DL
|14 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK
|Jamal Ligon
|LB
|14 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
UTSA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Kennesaw State
|W 28-16
|9/7/2024
|at Texas State
|L 49-10
|9/14/2024
|at Texas
|L 56-7
|9/21/2024
|vs. Houston Christian
|W 45-7
|9/28/2024
|at East Carolina
|L 30-20
|10/12/2024
|at Rice
|L 29-27
|10/19/2024
|vs. Florida Atlantic
|W 38-24
|10/26/2024
|at Tulsa
|L 46-45
|11/2/2024
|vs. Memphis
|–
|11/15/2024
|vs. North Texas
|–
|11/22/2024
|vs. Temple
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Army
|–