Published 1:50 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Memphis vs. UTSA on TV or Streaming Live - Nov. 2

One of the top runners in college football will be featured when Mario Anderson and the Memphis Tigers (7-1) take on the UTSA Roadrunners (3-5) on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, continue reading.

Memphis vs. UTSA Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Stadium: Alamodome
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats
Mario Anderson RB 780 YDS / 13 TD / 97.5 YPG / 5.7 YPC
32 REC / 192 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 24.0 REC YPG
Seth Henigan QB 2,078 YDS (64.2%) / 12 TD / 4 INT
85 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 10.6 RUSH YPG
Roc Taylor WR 38 REC / 547 YDS / 2 TD / 68.4 YPG
Brandon Thomas RB 267 YDS / 6 TD / 38.1 YPG / 6.5 YPC
Chandler Martin LB 36 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 1 INT
Elijah Herring LB 25 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT
Greg Rubin DB 29 TKL / 3.0 TFL
Davion Ross DB 19 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0
9/7/2024 vs. Troy W 38-17
9/14/2024 at Florida State W 20-12
9/21/2024 at Navy L 56-44
9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 24-7
10/12/2024 at South Florida W 21-3
10/19/2024 vs. North Texas W 52-44
10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte W 33-28
11/2/2024 at UTSA
11/8/2024 vs. Rice
11/16/2024 vs. UAB
11/28/2024 at Tulane

UTSA Key Players

Name Position Stats
Owen McCown QB 2,084 YDS (61.3%) / 16 TD / 4 INT
62 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 7.8 RUSH YPG
Robert Henry RB 346 YDS / 3 TD / 43.3 YPG / 4.0 YPC
16 REC / 135 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 16.9 REC YPG
Willie McCoy WR 21 REC / 418 YDS / 3 TD / 59.7 YPG
Devin McCuin WR 37 REC / 279 YDS / 4 TD / 46.5 YPG
Jimmori Robinson LB 14 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK
Owen Pewee LB 21 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT
Ronald Triplette DL 14 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK
Jamal Ligon LB 14 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK

UTSA Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Kennesaw State W 28-16
9/7/2024 at Texas State L 49-10
9/14/2024 at Texas L 56-7
9/21/2024 vs. Houston Christian W 45-7
9/28/2024 at East Carolina L 30-20
10/12/2024 at Rice L 29-27
10/19/2024 vs. Florida Atlantic W 38-24
10/26/2024 at Tulsa L 46-45
11/2/2024 vs. Memphis
11/15/2024 vs. North Texas
11/22/2024 vs. Temple
11/30/2024 at Army

