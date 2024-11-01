Where to Watch Memphis vs. UTSA on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 2 Published 1:50 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

One of the top runners in college football will be featured when Mario Anderson and the Memphis Tigers (7-1) take on the UTSA Roadrunners (3-5) on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, continue reading.

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Memphis vs. UTSA Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Stadium: Alamodome

Alamodome Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats Mario Anderson RB 780 YDS / 13 TD / 97.5 YPG / 5.7 YPC

32 REC / 192 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 24.0 REC YPG Seth Henigan QB 2,078 YDS (64.2%) / 12 TD / 4 INT

85 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 10.6 RUSH YPG Roc Taylor WR 38 REC / 547 YDS / 2 TD / 68.4 YPG Brandon Thomas RB 267 YDS / 6 TD / 38.1 YPG / 6.5 YPC Chandler Martin LB 36 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 1 INT Elijah Herring LB 25 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT Greg Rubin DB 29 TKL / 3.0 TFL Davion Ross DB 19 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0 9/7/2024 vs. Troy W 38-17 9/14/2024 at Florida State W 20-12 9/21/2024 at Navy L 56-44 9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 24-7 10/12/2024 at South Florida W 21-3 10/19/2024 vs. North Texas W 52-44 10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte W 33-28 11/2/2024 at UTSA – 11/8/2024 vs. Rice – 11/16/2024 vs. UAB – 11/28/2024 at Tulane –

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.

UTSA Key Players

Name Position Stats Owen McCown QB 2,084 YDS (61.3%) / 16 TD / 4 INT

62 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 7.8 RUSH YPG Robert Henry RB 346 YDS / 3 TD / 43.3 YPG / 4.0 YPC

16 REC / 135 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 16.9 REC YPG Willie McCoy WR 21 REC / 418 YDS / 3 TD / 59.7 YPG Devin McCuin WR 37 REC / 279 YDS / 4 TD / 46.5 YPG Jimmori Robinson LB 14 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK Owen Pewee LB 21 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT Ronald Triplette DL 14 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK Jamal Ligon LB 14 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

UTSA Schedule