South Panola wins 8th straight game – beats Olive Branch 42-14

Published 11:19 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

By Brad Greer

South Panola ran its winning streak to eight games with a 42-14 region win over Olive Branch Friday at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium.

  The victory by the No.3 ranked Tigers (8-1;4-0) sets up a winner-take-all showdown Thursday at home against No.2 Grenada (8-1) for the Regional championship.
  Carlos Robinson had a career night with 189 yards rushing and four touchdowns as the Tigers broke open a tight 21-7 lead at halftime.Robinson had scoring runs of 80, 56, 31 and 22 yards in leading a South Panola rushing attack that rolled up 274 yards on the ground.
  Anderus Flowers got South Panola on the board with a seven-yard run in the first quarter. Defensive linemen Jonathan Wright recovered a fumble in the endzone to extend the Tiger lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter.
  South Panola outgained Olive Branch 392-152 in total yardage but had to overcome 17 penalties for 164 yards. The Conquistadors held the ball for 32:04 minutes of the game compared to 15:56 for South Panola. Calib Lyle led the Tiger defense with nine tackles.

