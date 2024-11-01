Predators vs. Avalanche Injury Report Today – November 2
Published 9:43 pm Friday, November 1, 2024
As they prepare for a Saturday, November 2 game against the Colorado Avalanche (5-6) at Bridgestone Arena, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (3-6-1) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mark Jankowski
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
|Valeri Nichushkin
|RW
|Out
|Nhlpa
|Jonathan Drouin
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Ross Colton
|C
|Out
|Foot
|Miles Wood
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators rank 31st in the NHL with 24 goals scored (2.4 per game).
- Nashville has allowed 36 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.
- Their -12 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.
Avalanche Season Insights
- The Avalanche are ninth in the NHL in scoring (38 goals, 3.4 per game).
- Colorado has conceded 46 total goals this season (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in the NHL.
- They have the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
Predators vs. Avalanche Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-126)
|Avalanche (+106)
|6.5
