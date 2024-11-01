Predators vs. Avalanche Injury Report Today – November 2

Published 9:43 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

By Data Skrive

As they prepare for a Saturday, November 2 game against the Colorado Avalanche (5-6) at Bridgestone Arena, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (3-6-1) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Mark Jankowski C Questionable Upper Body

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Tucker Poolman D Out Head
Valeri Nichushkin RW Out Nhlpa
Jonathan Drouin LW Out Upper Body
Artturi Lehkonen LW Questionable Shoulder
Ross Colton C Out Foot
Miles Wood LW Out Upper Body
Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators rank 31st in the NHL with 24 goals scored (2.4 per game).
  • Nashville has allowed 36 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.
  • Their -12 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

Avalanche Season Insights

  • The Avalanche are ninth in the NHL in scoring (38 goals, 3.4 per game).
  • Colorado has conceded 46 total goals this season (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in the NHL.
  • They have the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.

Predators vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-126) Avalanche (+106) 6.5

