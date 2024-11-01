North Delta gets shutout win in first round of playoffs Published 11:25 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

By Myra Bean

North Delta (7-4) logged a 35-0 win for a first round playoff victory over Carroll Academy Friday night. This earns the Green Wave a second round rematch against Kirk Academy.

The Green Wave lost to Kirk 35-6 last week in the final game of the regular season.

Against Carroll, the Green Wave were nearly unstoppable. Many of the younger players got to get some game experience during the running clock of the second half.

In the first quarter, North Delta kicked off to Carroll on an onside kick and kicker Caleb Walls recovered his own kick. The Green Wave took the ball down the field and scored. The PAT was blocked and the Green Wave led 6-0 and held going into the second quarter.

It was all Green Wave in the second quarter. Julius Anderson scored on a seven-yard run with 8:51 left in the half. Mike Pinkston scored the two-point conversion and the Green Wave went ahead 14-0.

Carroll attempted a shuffle pass but the ball was backwards a little bit. With a heads up play, Pinkston recognized it as a lateral and picked up the fumble. He returned it for a touchdown with 7:53 left in the first half. Walls PAT was good for the 21-0 lead.

With 4:50 left in the half, Cage Carlisle broke for a 56-yard touchdown and the 28-0 lead after Walls’ PAT.

John Thomas Crenshaw picked up a fumble and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown that was negated on a holding penalty.

Anderson scored the final touchdown of the game in the third quarter on a three-yard run with 1:30 left on the clock. The PAT gave the Green Wave a 35-0 lead.

In the first half, the Green Wave had 218 total yards of offense, all rushing. Gabe Carlisle had 97 yards and Anderson had 76 yards.