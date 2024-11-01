NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 2 Published 9:26 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies versus the Philadelphia 76ers is one of many compelling options on today’s NBA slate.

Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to know.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 2

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -10.5

Celtics -10.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 11.4 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 11.4 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (237.9 total projected points)

Over (237.9 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -6.5

Kings -6.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 8.6 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 8.6 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (235.9 total projected points)

Over (235.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: NBCS-CA and TSN

NBCS-CA and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Grizzlies -2.5

Grizzlies -2.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 8 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 8 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.9 total projected points)

Over (228.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE

NBCS-PH and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -3.5

Timberwolves -3.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 4.9 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 4.9 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (215.8 total projected points)

Over (215.8 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSN

FDSSW and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Bucks -2.5

Bucks -2.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 20 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 20 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.5 total projected points)

Over (231.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSOH

FDSWI and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Rockets -5.5

Rockets -5.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 5.2 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 5.2 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (217.9 total projected points)

Over (217.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SCHN

NBCS-BA and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Heat -8.5

Heat -8.5 Spread Pick: Wizards (Projected to win by 5.1 points)

Wizards (Projected to win by 5.1 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.5 total projected points)

Over (228.5 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico TV Channel: NBA TV, MNMT, and FDSSUN

NBA TV, MNMT, and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Nuggets -9.5

Nuggets -9.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 13.7 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 13.7 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.9 total projected points)

Over (224.9 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and KJZZ

ALT and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Suns -12.5

Suns -12.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 11.8 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 11.8 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.2 total projected points)

Over (224.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: KATU and AZFamily

KATU and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -6.5

Thunder -6.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 6.3 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 6.3 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (214.8 total projected points)

Over (214.8 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSOK

FDSSC and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.