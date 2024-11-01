NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. 76ers Picks for November 2 Published 11:40 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers (1-3) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Memphis Grizzlies (3-3) at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-PH and FDSSE.

Before making a wager on this matchup, take a peek at the best bets available on Saturday based on our computer predictions.

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and FDSSE

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Best Bets

Ja Morant Over 22.5 PTS

Last season the Grizzlies were the NBA’s lowest-scoring team offensively (105.8 points per game), while the 76ers ranked ninth defensively in points per game (111.5) in the league.

Last season the Grizzlies put up 105.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 111.5 the 76ers conceded.

Tyrese Maxey Over 30.5 PTS

Philadelphia was the 15th-ranked scoring team (114.6 points per game) in the NBA a season ago, while Memphis was ranked 12th defensively in points per game (112.8).

When it scored more than 112.8 points, Philadelphia went 34-11.

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 1.5)

Against the spread, Memphis was 40-42-0 last season.

Philadelphia’s record against the spread last year was 48-34-0.

The Grizzlies had an ATS record of 5-10 as 1.5-point favorites or greater last year.

The 76ers went 15-17 as underdogs of 1.5 points or greater last season.

Pick OU:

Over (223.5)





The Grizzlies’ 82 games last season went over this contest’s total of 223.5 points 29 times.

The 76ers played 43 games last season that went over 223.5 combined points scored.

Memphis games had an average of 220.8 points last season, 2.7 less than this game’s over/under.

Philadelphia’s contests last year had a 226.4 average amount of points, 2.9 more than this game’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-135)

The Grizzlies won six of the 15 games they were the moneyline favorite last season (40%).

Last season, the 76ers were the underdog 31 times and won nine, or 29%, of those games.

Memphis had a record of 5-4 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter last year (55.6%).

Philadelphia had a record of 7-19, a 26.9% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The Grizzlies have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

