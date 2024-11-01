Memphis vs. Ohio Basketball Tickets – Friday, November 15

Published 8:04 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

By Data Skrive

Memphis vs. Ohio Basketball Tickets - Friday, November 15

The Memphis Tigers will begin their 2024-25 campaign facing the Ohio Bobcats on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Memphis vs. Ohio Game Info & Tickets

Memphis vs. Ohio 2023-24 Stats

Memphis Stat Ohio
80.5 Points For 77.3
75.8 Points Against 70.0
46.0% Field Goal % 45.3%
42.8% Opponent Field Goal % 42.5%
35.1% Three Point % 35.6%
34.0% Opponent Three Point % 33.3%

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • David Jones averaged 21.8 points per game last season and added 7.6 rebounds a contest.
  • Jahvon Quinerly dished out 4.9 assists per game.
  • Jones hit 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
  • Jones grabbed 2.2 steals per game. Malcolm Dandridge averaged 1.4 blocks an outing.

Ohio’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Jaylin Hunter scored 14.0 points per game and dished out 4.9 assists per game last season.
  • AJ Clayton collected 4.7 rebounds per game.
  • Clayton was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down 2.2 per game.
  • Hunter averaged 1.7 steals per game. Clayton collected 1.7 blocks a game.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 Missouri FedExForum
11/9/2024 @ UNLV Thomas & Mack Center
11/15/2024 Ohio Watch this game on ESPN+ FedExForum
11/21/2024 San Francisco Chase Center
11/25/2024 UConn Lahaina Civic Center

Ohio Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 @ James Madison Atlantic Union Bank Center
11/9/2024 UNC Asheville Convocation Center Ohio
11/12/2024 @ Illinois State CEFCU Arena
11/15/2024 @ Memphis Watch this game on ESPN+ FedExForum
11/21/2024 Middle Tennessee HTC Center
11/30/2024 Robert Morris Convocation Center Ohio

