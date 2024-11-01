Memphis vs. Ohio Basketball Tickets – Friday, November 15 Published 8:04 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

The Memphis Tigers will begin their 2024-25 campaign facing the Ohio Bobcats on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Memphis vs. Ohio Game Info & Tickets

Memphis vs. Ohio 2023-24 Stats

Memphis Stat Ohio 80.5 Points For 77.3 75.8 Points Against 70.0 46.0% Field Goal % 45.3% 42.8% Opponent Field Goal % 42.5% 35.1% Three Point % 35.6% 34.0% Opponent Three Point % 33.3%

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

David Jones averaged 21.8 points per game last season and added 7.6 rebounds a contest.

Jahvon Quinerly dished out 4.9 assists per game.

Jones hit 2.5 threes per game a season ago.

Jones grabbed 2.2 steals per game. Malcolm Dandridge averaged 1.4 blocks an outing.

Ohio’s Top Players (2023-24)

Jaylin Hunter scored 14.0 points per game and dished out 4.9 assists per game last season.

AJ Clayton collected 4.7 rebounds per game.

Clayton was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down 2.2 per game.

Hunter averaged 1.7 steals per game. Clayton collected 1.7 blocks a game.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Memphis Schedule

Ohio Schedule

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.