Memphis vs. Ohio Basketball Tickets – Friday, November 15
Published 8:04 pm Friday, November 1, 2024
The Memphis Tigers will begin their 2024-25 campaign facing the Ohio Bobcats on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Memphis vs. Ohio Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Memphis vs. Ohio 2023-24 Stats
|Memphis
|Stat
|Ohio
|80.5
|Points For
|77.3
|75.8
|Points Against
|70.0
|46.0%
|Field Goal %
|45.3%
|42.8%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|42.5%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|35.6%
|34.0%
|Opponent Three Point %
|33.3%
Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)
- David Jones averaged 21.8 points per game last season and added 7.6 rebounds a contest.
- Jahvon Quinerly dished out 4.9 assists per game.
- Jones hit 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Jones grabbed 2.2 steals per game. Malcolm Dandridge averaged 1.4 blocks an outing.
Ohio’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Jaylin Hunter scored 14.0 points per game and dished out 4.9 assists per game last season.
- AJ Clayton collected 4.7 rebounds per game.
- Clayton was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down 2.2 per game.
- Hunter averaged 1.7 steals per game. Clayton collected 1.7 blocks a game.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Missouri
|–
FedExForum
|11/9/2024
|@ UNLV
|–
Thomas & Mack Center
|11/15/2024
|Ohio
|Watch this game on ESPN+
FedExForum
|11/21/2024
|San Francisco
|–
Chase Center
|11/25/2024
|UConn
|–
Lahaina Civic Center
Ohio Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|@ James Madison
|–
Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/9/2024
|UNC Asheville
|–
Convocation Center Ohio
|11/12/2024
|@ Illinois State
|–
CEFCU Arena
|11/15/2024
|@ Memphis
|Watch this game on ESPN+
FedExForum
|11/21/2024
|Middle Tennessee
|–
HTC Center
|11/30/2024
|Robert Morris
|–
Convocation Center Ohio
