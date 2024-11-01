How to Watch the NBA Today, November 2
Published 7:27 pm Friday, November 1, 2024
The Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Los Angeles Clippers is one of 10 compelling options on today’s NBA card.
If you are looking for how to watch today’s NBA play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – November 2
Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Mexico City Arena
- Location: Mexico City, Mexico
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MNMT, and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: KATU and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
