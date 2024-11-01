How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 2
Published 7:55 pm Friday, November 1, 2024
The Philadelphia 76ers (1-3) go up against the Memphis Grizzlies (3-3) at Wells Fargo Center on November 2, 2024.
Grizzlies vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
- In games Memphis shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Grizzlies are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 22nd.
- The Grizzlies put up 118.2 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 114.5 the 76ers allow.
- When Memphis scores more than 114.5 points, it is 3-1.
76ers Stats Insights
- The 76ers shot at a 46.4% rate from the field last season, one percentage point below the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies averaged.
- Philadelphia put together a 28-9 straight up record in games it shot better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Grizzlies ranked 10th in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The 76ers ranked ninth.
- The 76ers scored only 1.8 more points per game last year (114.6) than the Grizzlies allowed (112.8).
- Philadelphia put together a 34-11 record last season in games it scored more than 112.8 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Grizzlies were worse in home games last year, posting 104 points per game, compared to 107.7 per game away from home.
- In home games, Memphis gave up three fewer points per game (111.3) than on the road (114.3).
- The Grizzlies sunk 13 three-pointers per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than they averaged on the road (13.2, 34.7%).
76ers Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the 76ers scored 115.5 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 113.7.
- At home, the 76ers gave up 110.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 112.5.
- The 76ers knocked down more 3-pointers at home (12.2 per game) than on the road (12) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than on the road (36.1%).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|John Konchar
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|Desmond Bane
|Out
|Oblique
|Luke Kennard
|Out
|Foot
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Leg
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Ankle
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Ankle
76ers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Paul George
|Out
|Knee
|Joel Embiid
|Out
|Knee