How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 2 Published 7:55 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers (1-3) go up against the Memphis Grizzlies (3-3) at Wells Fargo Center on November 2, 2024.

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSE

NBCS-PH, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).

In games Memphis shoots better than 48.1% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Grizzlies are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 22nd.

The Grizzlies put up 118.2 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 114.5 the 76ers allow.

When Memphis scores more than 114.5 points, it is 3-1.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers shot at a 46.4% rate from the field last season, one percentage point below the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies averaged.

Philadelphia put together a 28-9 straight up record in games it shot better than 47.4% from the field.

The Grizzlies ranked 10th in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The 76ers ranked ninth.

The 76ers scored only 1.8 more points per game last year (114.6) than the Grizzlies allowed (112.8).

Philadelphia put together a 34-11 record last season in games it scored more than 112.8 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Grizzlies were worse in home games last year, posting 104 points per game, compared to 107.7 per game away from home.

In home games, Memphis gave up three fewer points per game (111.3) than on the road (114.3).

The Grizzlies sunk 13 three-pointers per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than they averaged on the road (13.2, 34.7%).

76ers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the 76ers scored 115.5 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 113.7.

At home, the 76ers gave up 110.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 112.5.

The 76ers knocked down more 3-pointers at home (12.2 per game) than on the road (12) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than on the road (36.1%).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury John Konchar Questionable Quadricep Desmond Bane Out Oblique Luke Kennard Out Foot Vince Williams Jr. Out Leg Gregory Jackson Out Foot Marcus Smart Out Ankle Cam Spencer Out Ankle

76ers Injuries