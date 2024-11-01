How to Pick the Predators vs. Avalanche Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 2 Published 3:47 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

On Saturday, November 2 at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators are scheduled to match up with the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. For best bets, picks, and projections for this game, continue reading.

Predators vs. Avalanche Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6.5 (model projecting 6.8 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Saturday’s total of 6.5 goals four times this season.

Eight of Colorado’s games have ended with over 6.5 goals this season.

These two teams combine for 5.8 goals per game, 0.6500000000000004 less than the total set for this contest.

This game’s total is 1.3 less than the 7.8 goals these two teams give up per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -128

The Predators have been victorious in three of their seven games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (42.9%).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -128 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 56.1% in this game.

Avalanche Moneyline: +108

Colorado is yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season (in two opportunities).

The Avalanche’s moneyline odds are +108 or longer for the first time.

Colorado’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 48.1% to win this contest.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Colorado 3

Predators Points Leaders

One of Nashville’s top offensive players this season is Filip Forsberg, who has recorded nine points in 10 games.

Having scored three goals and adding five assists, Ryan O’Reilly is a strong contributor for Nashville through 10 games.

With six points through 10 games (two goals and four assists), Jonathan Marchessault has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive efforts this season.

Across eight games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 2-5-1. During those games, he’s allowed 24 goals while recording 206 saves.

Avalanche Points Leaders

Cale Makar has totaled four goals (0.4 per game) and collected 15 assists (1.4 per game), averaging 2.9 shots per game and shooting 12.5%. That makes him among the leaders for Colorado with 19 total points (1.7 per game).

Nathan MacKinnon is a key contributor for Colorado, with 18 total points this season. He has netted five goals and provided 13 assists in 11 games.

Mikko Rantanen has four goals and 11 assists, for a season point total of 15.

Alexandar Georgiev has an .823 save percentage (62nd in the league), with 107 total saves, while allowing 23 goals (4.6 goals against average). He has compiled a 1-4-0 record between the posts for Colorado this season.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets W 4-3 Home -196 10/28/2024 Lightning L 3-2 Away +118 10/31/2024 Oilers L 5-1 Home -131 11/2/2024 Avalanche – Home -128 11/4/2024 Kings – Home – 11/6/2024 Capitals – Away – 11/7/2024 Panthers – Away –

Avalanche’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/27/2024 Senators W 5-4 Home -176 10/28/2024 Blackhawks L 5-2 Home -196 10/30/2024 Lightning L 5-2 Home -103 11/2/2024 Predators – Away +108 11/5/2024 Kraken – Home – 11/7/2024 Jets – Away – 11/9/2024 Hurricanes – Home –

Nashville vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

