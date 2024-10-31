Titans vs. Patriots: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 9

Published 8:47 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

Titans vs. Patriots: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 9

The Tennessee Titans (1-6) bring a three-game losing skid into a game with the New England Patriots (2-6) on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is favored by 3.5 points. A point total of 38.5 has been set for this matchup.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Titans as they ready for this matchup against the Patriots.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline New England Moneyline
BetMGM Titans (-3.5) 38 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Titans (-3.5) 38.5 -164 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Titans (-3) 38 -180 +150 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. New England Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV Info: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Patriots Betting Insights

  • Tennessee is 1-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • Tennessee games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (57.1%).
  • New England’s record against the spread in 2024 is 3-5-0.
  • The Patriots have an ATS record of 3-4 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • This year, five of New England’s eight games have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Betting Preview

NBA Best Bets: Bucks vs. Grizzlies Picks for October 31

NBA Best Bets: Bucks vs. Grizzlies Picks for October 31

Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Game – Saturday, Nov. 2

Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Game – Saturday, Nov. 2

Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the UTSA vs. Memphis Game – Saturday, Nov. 2

Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the UTSA vs. Memphis Game – Saturday, Nov. 2

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: Odds, spread, and over/under - Nov. 2

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: Odds, spread, and over/under – Nov. 2

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow