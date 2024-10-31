Titans vs. Patriots: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 9 Published 8:47 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (1-6) bring a three-game losing skid into a game with the New England Patriots (2-6) on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is favored by 3.5 points. A point total of 38.5 has been set for this matchup.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Titans as they ready for this matchup against the Patriots.

Titans vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. New England Game Info

When: Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: FOX

Titans vs. Patriots Betting Insights

Tennessee is 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (57.1%).

New England’s record against the spread in 2024 is 3-5-0.

The Patriots have an ATS record of 3-4 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.

This year, five of New England’s eight games have gone over the point total.

