The honor of serving central to Veteran’s Day Published 1:00 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

By Les Ferguson, Jr.

Columnist

Most Americans have their eyes and ears focused on the fifth of November. The election is

winding down, and no matter who wins, I expect we’ll endure a season or two of

shenanigans and chaos.

But rather than bogging down in election-year drama, another day in November has my

attention.

Veteran’s Day is November 11. For much of my younger life, Veteran’s Day was about elderly men

marching in their American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars paraphernalia with maybe an

Honor Guard from the local high school ROTC. They wore funny little hats known as flight caps,

garrison caps, or side caps. I knew they were being feted for their service, but that service

seemed like something from another era. In most cases, it was.

Some years later, I, too, signed on the dotted line and took an oath:

“I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States

against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the

same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States, and the

orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform

Code of Military Justice. So, help me, God.”

My mom was upset that I had enlisted and wanted to know why. I told her I had a girl in

every port and needed a way to see them, but that answer did me no favors.

After serving six years and traveling worldwide wearing my own funny little hat, my

enlistment was over. At the time, it didn’t dawn on me that I was then a veteran.

Fast forward many years, and I look back at my time in the US Navy with much gratitude

and pride. Oddly enough, it seems like the same pride I once saw in those old guys wearing

strange little hats.

I get it now. While proud of my time in the Navy, I have no genuine desire to be honored for

my service. It’s not comfortable to have attention drawn to it. And yet, most veterans I

know are worthy of the honor. They gave up years of their lives, and many became genuine

heroes. Much respect is due to them.

However, if you truly want to honor a veteran, emulate their service. Find someone or some

situation and serve. Not for glory. Not for recognition. Instead, serve for the sheer joy of

making this world better.

“For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a

ransom for many.” (Mark‬ 10‬:45‬ CSB‬‬)