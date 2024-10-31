Sen. Wicker Visits B’ville Industry Published 10:18 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker (center) was in Batesville last week to visit CITE Armored Inc., one of the largest manufacturers of cash in transit vehicles in the United States. He was joined by Mayor Hal Ferrell and Teresa Hubbard, who founded the business in 2002 with Ken Russell. The original production facility in Holly Springs was expanded to Batesville, where company engineers, design technicians, and fabricators work together to produce customized armored vehicles. During the visit, Hubbard’s team demonstrated some of the techniques used in the highly-specialized facility on Hwy. 35N. Ferrell also updated the Senator on other city industry and business and outlined plans for the recently-announced shopping center that will be built on Hwy. 6E next to Lowe’s Home Improvement. (Contributed)