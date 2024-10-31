Property Transfers Published 11:00 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Oct. 21-25, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Kimberly Porter to Heirs at Law of James Dugger Howell: Robert Howell, Michael Howell, Paul

and Adam Howell, and Julie Howell McCullough, Lot 1, Sardis Lake Estates, Section F.

Michael B. Cossey to Heirs at Law of James Dugger Howell: Robert Howell, Michael Howell,

Paul & Adam Howell, and Julie Howell McCullough, Lot 1, Sardis Lake Estates, Section F

(Affidavit of Heirship).

Heirs at Law for James D. Howell and Martha L. Howell (Robert Howell, Michael Howell, Paul

and Adam Howell, and Julie Howell McCullough) to Lucy Hurdle, Lot 1, Sardis Lake Estates,

Section F.

Melinda K. Mills to Johnathan Johns, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 22,

Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Richard and Carole Lusk to Rodolfo Poscacio and Francisco Aceltuno, Lot

58, Section A, Sardis View Subdivision, Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Ronnie and Diane Coleman to Delta’s Edge, LLC, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9,

Township 9, Range 7 West; Part of Lots 2 and 3, Block 1, Batesville.

Lacy A. Robison to Justin Robison, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 8

South, Range 5 West, containing 4.0 acres, more or less (Easement).

Gregory and LaDonna Murphree to Justin Wade Robison, A fractional part of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 33, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Laura T. Sutherland to Joseph and Marley Barlow, A part of the East Half of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 7 West, containing 1.0 acre, more or less.

Estate of J.W. Cosby, Jr. to Elizabeth Diane C. Carlini, A fractional part of the West Half of

Section 7, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Estate of J.W. Cosby, Jr. to Cheryl Darlene C. Jones, A fractional part of the West Half of

Section 7, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Estate of J.W. Cosby, Jr. to Gregory Wade Cosby, A fractional part of the West Half of Section

7, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Estate of J.W. Cosby, Jr. to Randy Wayne Cosby, A fractional part of the West Half of Section

7, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Connie and John Reed, II to Jennifer Johnson, Lot 98, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Jennifer Melton to Bill and Connie Reed, Lot 36 of the 2nd Addition to Westmoreland Heights

Subdivision.

Austin Joyner to Clint Joyner, Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29,

Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Austin Joyner to Clint Joyner, Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29,

Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

David and Frances Woodard to Larry Webb, A fractional part of the East Half of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 24, Township 8, Range 6 West.

Donna McDonald to Donnie Johnson, A parcel in Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Henry Heafner T.G. Ferguson Company, Inc., The North Half of Lots 2 and 3 of the Goff

Subdivision, that is later known as Lot 3, Block 12, Batesville.

Christopher Bolton to Holly and Randall Jaudon, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 21, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Alice Shaw to Tracie Ellis, A parcel in Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

21st Mortgage Corp. to Whitney Gleaton, Lot 19, First Addition, McIvor Valley Farms

Subdivision.

Jamie Lynn Sewell, Megan DeMalignon, and James McMinn to Christopher Pickett, A part of

the Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Donnie Shaw and Jackie Shaw to Kenneth L. Watson, Jr. and Beverly Watson, A 1.11-acre

parcel of land in Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Anthony Chad Costner to Jason Edward Ford and Josie Faye Walker, A fractional part of

Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Lisa Snell to Robert LaRue Brown, A part of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section

17, Township 27 North, Range 2 East and a fraction of the North Half of the Northwest Quarter

of Section 25, Township 9, Range 9 West.

Denise Ann Hankins to Anthony Lott, Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 9 South,

Range 6.

Carl E. Glass, Jr., et ux. to Janet Rock, Lots 59 and 60, Section B, Sardis Lake Estates

Subdivision.

Hartzell Brothers, Inc. to George Frank Herring, Jr., A fractional part of the East Half of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Estate of Thomas Augustus McCleer (Deceased), ℅ Patricia Ann Witten, Executrix, to Tina

Cooley and Tommy McCeer, Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 10 South, Range 7

West; Lot 1409, Section N, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Brenda Kornegay Brooks to WT Properties, LLC, A part of Lot 6, Block 12, Town of Pope;

located in the Southeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Shiloh Methodist Church and Bethel Methodist Church to WT Properties, LLC, A part of Lot 6,

Block 12, Town of Pope; located in the Southeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 10 South,

Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Dorothy Hayes to Ida Mabry, 19.6 acres of land in Section 30, Township 6, Range 5.

Michael Marcum and Carolyn Marcum to Marcum Farms, LLC, Part of the Northwest Quarter of

the Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 8 West; Part of the East Half of

Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Al Robertson to Rodney Graves, A part of Section 28, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Mark Rayburn to Tiffany L. Drewrey, 1.0 acre, more or less, located in the Northeast Quarter of

Section 23, Township 8, Range 6 West.

Jeffery Axthelm and Lisa Axthelm to Lisa Axthelm, Part of Lots 1 and 5, Block 11, Sardis.

Jeffery Axthelm and Lisa Axthelm to Jeffery Axthelm, Part of Lots 1 and 5, Block 11, Sardis.