Plenty of options for Halloween events Published 12:37 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

I hope everyone uses good sense when it comes to letting children celebrate Halloween

tomorrow. This applies to grown-ups as well. Halloween was first celebrated in the

United States in the 1840’s, when the Irish Catholics, fleeing the potato famine, brought

Halloween customs with them to America.

One tradition originated with the ancient Celtic Festival of Samhain, over 2000 years

ago, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. It was the

end of harvest season and the beginning of the new year.

Halloween may be a secular affair today, dominated by candy, costumes and Trick or

treating, be it rooted in the religious festival of the Catholic Church. The Pope has

warned parents should not allow Halloween as it is a pagan celebration of terror, fear,

and death.

Deuteronomy 18:10-12 states there must never be anyone among you who… consults

ghosts or spirits or calls upon the dead. Many Christian do celebrate All Saints Day

when they mention all the wonderful saints and founders of the church. I can list many

saints at Mt. Olivet whose legacy continues to this day.

Many churches have a trunk-or-treat, where children get to come to the church for

candies and other things. Black Jack Presbyterian will have a trunk-or-treat Thursday

night Oct. 31 at 6 p.m.

Alex’s church, Greys Creek Baptist Church in Hernando will have a trunk-or-treat also

on Thursday. Last year he dressed Willow (white lab) and River (black lab) up as “Thing

1” and “Thing 2”, also known as Bim and Ben, are the first two of the numbered things

from Dr. Seuss, “Cat in the Hat”.

The dogs were a bigger hit than some of the other displays, they are Alex’s duck dogs

and very well behaved. They seem to enjoy getting all the attention.

One of the favorite candy to give out on Halloween is Candy Corn. It is one of Alex’s

favorites also. He might be interested to know that it was originally called “Chicken

Feed”. It was developed in 1880 by George Renninger, an employee of Wunderle

Candy Company. They started manufacturing it in 1888 and it has become a worldwide

favorite at Halloween and all the time.

September and October seem to be the time for celebrating class reunions. Lynda

Browning Davis and sister Jane Browning Carr both have attended class reunions.

Lynda’s class of 1965 recently held their meeting at First Baptist Church fellowship hall.

There were 32 including spouses in attendance. Jane’s class of 1966 met Saturday,

Oct. 26, at the Lions Club. There 20 class members and 5 others in attendance.

While the girls are here they will have an estate sale at the home of Elizabeth Browning

on Thursday, Nov. 7, Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9. Time is from nine to four.

The address is 39357 Hwy. 315 Batesville.

