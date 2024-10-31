​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 12:00 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

Oct. 21

Dekedrick Sherell Danner, 320 Cauthen Circle, Senatobia, held for Horn Lake authorities.

Oct. 22

Kenny Wayne Reed, 653 Todd St., Coldwater, charged with public drunkenness and providing

false information to a law enforcement officer.

Oct. 23

Rachael Michele Partain, 313 Randy Dr., Clarksdale, charged with failure to comply and

disturbance of the peace.

Marcelius Gebrelle Scott, 209 Sycamore St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court and simple

domestic violence.

Lee Parker Adcock, 1067 Hughes Rd., Courtland, charged with simple assault.

Nyaria Amaria Medcafe, 95 Kingsberry St., Holcomb, charged with DUI, disorderly conduct,

speeding, no proof of insurance, and violation of the window tint law.

Oct. 24

Shay Paris Williams, 15 Henry Dr., Courtland, charged with prostitution.

Desmond Davon Sibert, 782 Walls Rd., Batesville, charged with procuring prostitution.

Oct. 25

Garpar Y. Perez, 112 Hwy. 51N, Batesville, charged with no drivers license and reckless

driving.

Jasmine Michelle Ramsey, 1051 Austin Rd., Tunica, charged with DUI (other).

Sergio Adrian Salazar Tovar, 42 CR 286, Oxford, charged with DUI and no insurance.

Phillip Christopher Rogers, 448 Anchorage Dr., Oxford, charged with DUI (other).

Orthensia McKenzie House, Patton Lane Park, Batesville, charged with disorderly

conduct/failure to comply and violation of the city’s public safety ordinance.

Oct. 26

Terri Ferrickas Mangrum, 5779 Pleasant Grove Rd., Como, arrested on a bench warrant (failure

to appear).

Dearian Oryan Hamilton, 253 James Rd., Batesville, charged with misdemeanor possession of

a controlled substance, firearm enhancement penalty, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Oct. 27

Tyler Ashaad Herron, 344 E. Holly St., Charleston, arrested on a bench warrant (failure to

appear).

Travis Montrell Thornton, 110A Raybon Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other), no drivers

license, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, blocking a roadway, and firearm

enhancement penalty.

Laura Ann-Maria Patrick, 200 Ridge Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of a controlled

substance, possession of paraphernalia, and accessory.

Jeremy Turner O’Neal, 200 Ridge Rd., Courtland, charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and

possession of a firearm by a felon.

Lance M. Moss, 84 Abram Rd., Como, charged with reckless driving.

Terrica R. Douglas, 4260 Tonawanda St., Memphis, charged with reckless driving.

Paula LaShay Jones, 4238 Wanatah St., Memphis, charged with making harassing phone calls.

Oct. 28

Brandon Deshun Johnson, 236A MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana in a

motor vehicle and firearm enhancement penalty.