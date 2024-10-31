Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Nov. 2 Published 11:50 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Arkansas Razorbacks at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 2, based on our computer model. If you’re looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (-7) Under (53.5) Ole Miss 29, Arkansas 21

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Ole Miss Betting Info (2024)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Rebels’ implied win probability is 71.8%.

The Rebels have five wins in eight games against the spread this year.

In games they were favored in by 7 points or more so far this season, the Ole Miss went 5-2 against the spread.

One Rebels game (out of eight) has gone over the point total this year.

The average total for Ole Miss games this season has been 59.5, six points higher than the total for this game.

Arkansas Betting Info (2024)

The oddsmakers’ moneyline implies a 33.0% chance of a victory for the Razorbacks.

So far this season, the Razorbacks have put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread.

Arkansas is 2-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Four of the Razorbacks’ eight games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average over/under in Arkansas games this year is 3.6 more points than the point total of 53.5 in this outing.

See some numbers you like? Make your college football bets now at BetMGM.

Rebels vs. Razorbacks 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 39.5 11 49.3 9 40 6 Arkansas 33.3 21.8 53.5 13.5 27.5 26.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.