October 31 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 3:34 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
Today’s NHL lineup has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
How to watch all the games in the NHL today is available here.
How to Watch October 31 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Boston Bruins @ Carolina Hurricanes
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Seattle Kraken @ Toronto Maple Leafs
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Montreal Canadiens @ Washington Capitals
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|St. Louis Blues @ Philadelphia Flyers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Anaheim Ducks @ Pittsburgh Penguins
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Edmonton Oilers @ Nashville Predators
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Chicago Blackhawks @ San Jose Sharks
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.