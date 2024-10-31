NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 1
Published 9:26 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024
The contests in a Friday NBA slate sure to please include the Chicago Bulls playing the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 1
Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -6.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.3 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Cavaliers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 17.5 points)
- Total: 215.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSFL, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -11.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 10.3 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (239.0 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Nets -2.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 0.4 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Lakers -8.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 11.3 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (236.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and TSN
Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Kings -6.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 6.1 points)
- Total: 238.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (234.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Pacers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Pelicans (Projected to win by 9.3 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Timberwolves -4.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 5.3 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -11.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 9.9 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (213.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.