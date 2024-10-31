Morris earns National American FFA Degree Published 10:22 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

Sadie Morris, a member of the South Panola FFA chapter in Batesville was awarded the American FFA Degree at the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo on Oct. 26 in Indianapolis.

Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year over 4,800 American Degrees were awarded.

Sponsored by Cargill, Case IH, John Deere, and Syngenta, the award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing, or service programs.

To be eligible, FFA members must have earned at least $10,000 or earned at least $2,000 and worked at least 2,250 hrs. outside of class time through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they own their own business,hold a professional position as an employee, or conduct research.

Recipients must also complete 50 hours of community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through the completion of a long list of FFA and community activities. Less than one percent of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree.

After being recognized at the national convention, each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 1,027,200 student members as part of 9,235 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands