Memphis vs. UTSA Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Nov. 2 Published 11:50 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

In the contest between the Memphis Tigers and UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 12 p.m. ET, our computer model expects the Tigers to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Memphis vs. UTSA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (-7.5) Under (61.5) Memphis 38, UTSA 20

Memphis Betting Info (2024)

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 73.4%.

The Tigers are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

Memphis has an ATS record of 2-4 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

There have been three Tigers games (out of seven) that hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 61.5 points, 3.8 more than the average point total for Memphis games this season.

UTSA Betting Info (2024)

The implied probability of a win by the Roadrunners based on the moneyline is 31.2%.

The Roadrunners have covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this season.

UTSA has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 7.5 points or more this season (0-1).

In the Roadrunners’ eight games with a set total, five have hit the over (62.5%).

The average total for UTSA games this year is 8.1 less points than the point total of 61.5 in this outing.

Tigers vs. Roadrunners 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 34 20.9 34 8 32 34 UTSA 27.5 32.1 36.5 11.5 12.3 45

