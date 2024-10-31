How to Watch the Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 31 Published 3:56 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks (1-3) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (2-3) on October 31, 2024 at FedExForum. The game airs on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, FDSWI

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks made 48.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Milwaukee had a 36-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Grizzlies ranked 24th in rebounding in the NBA. The Bucks finished eighth.

Last year, the 119 points per game the Bucks recorded were 6.2 more points than the Grizzlies allowed (112.8).

Milwaukee went 43-13 last season when scoring more than 112.8 points.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

Memphis has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 27th.

The Grizzlies score an average of 117.4 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 119 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Memphis has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 119 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks posted 121.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 116.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.5 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Milwaukee allowed 114.8 points per game at home. In away games, it allowed 118.

In terms of three-pointers, the Bucks fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 14.9 threes per game with a 38.7% three-point percentage, compared to 13.4 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies put up 104 points per game last season, 3.7 fewer points than they averaged away (107.7).

At home, the Grizzlies allowed 111.3 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 114.3.

Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies knocked down more 3-pointers on the road (13.2 per game) than at home (13) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (34.7%) than at home (34.4%).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Khris Middleton Out Ankle Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable Knee

Grizzlies Injuries