How to Watch the Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 31
Published 3:56 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
The Milwaukee Bucks (1-3) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (2-3) on October 31, 2024 at FedExForum. The game airs on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI.
Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks made 48.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Milwaukee had a 36-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Grizzlies ranked 24th in rebounding in the NBA. The Bucks finished eighth.
- Last year, the 119 points per game the Bucks recorded were 6.2 more points than the Grizzlies allowed (112.8).
- Milwaukee went 43-13 last season when scoring more than 112.8 points.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
- Memphis has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 27th.
- The Grizzlies score an average of 117.4 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 119 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- Memphis has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 119 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks posted 121.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 116.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.5 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, Milwaukee allowed 114.8 points per game at home. In away games, it allowed 118.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Bucks fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 14.9 threes per game with a 38.7% three-point percentage, compared to 13.4 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Grizzlies put up 104 points per game last season, 3.7 fewer points than they averaged away (107.7).
- At home, the Grizzlies allowed 111.3 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 114.3.
- Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies knocked down more 3-pointers on the road (13.2 per game) than at home (13) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (34.7%) than at home (34.4%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Khris Middleton
|Out
|Ankle
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Questionable
|Knee
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Luke Kennard
|Out
|Foot
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Leg
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Ankle
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot