Coats for Kids underway at Jack’s Published 10:16 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

Jack’s Restaurant in Batesville is joining other franchise locations for a Coats for Kids drive beginning this week. The drive will run through Nov. 15 and will provide needed winter wear through schools in Panola County.

In the bigger picture, 12 other Jack’s Restaurants will be part of a Coats for Kids drive across the Mid-South, an undertaking of Memphis television station WREG for the past 36 years. In that time, some 16,000 coats have been distributed across North Mississippi and Memphis schools.

The restaurants will serve as collection points for winter, and also run “”round-up” campaigns that give guests the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with proceeds supporting charities.

“We’re here to make a difference in the communities we serve. This year, we’re not only collecting coats but also launching our round-up initiative to empower our guests to contribute. It’s about creating a ripple effect of kindness that inspires our community to come together and uplift one another. To us, true Southern hospitality is making this winter a little brighter for the children and families who need it most,” said Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO Todd Bartmess.

To donate a new or gently used coat, or to make a financial donation, visit the Batesville location on Hwy. 6E.

Founded in 1960 in Homewood, AlL, Jack’s Family Restaurants started as Jack’s Hamburgers in a walk-up hamburger stand that served burgers, fries, sodas and shakes and has now grown to more than 260 locations in four states in the South.