Cancer survivors celebrated in service Published 10:34 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

This past Sunday was a day of Thanksgiving like every day. This was a very special day

because we celebrated Cancer survivors who are thankful for all the Lord has done and

continue to do.

Two young ladies spoke encouraging words to our survivors while the very young ladies

(Angie Connor and Sherry Ads) spoke very well when it comes to lifting up our survivors

( Edith, Mary).

Mother Jackson put a spin on the service by telling us about the promise of God. John

3:16 Our Celebration continued as we go into our three o’clock service. With pastor

Harvey Garrison from Lamar who spoke about the legacy of sixty years of service to this

community. Romans 10:18 God has not forgotten the Church.

This day was very special to those of us who have gone and lived through heartbreaks,

starting over was not easy, through prayers they gain strength to press on. Our church

celebrates sixty years of good works. The struggle was not in vain.

Over the years we have lost a church, many have gone on to be with the lord. How do

we celebrate sixty years? Dance the way David Dance.

God have not forgotten the Church. Romans 10:16