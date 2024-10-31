Bucks vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 31
Published 7:16 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
The Milwaukee Bucks (1-3) will look to stop a three-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (2-3) on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at FedExForum as 6.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI.
Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Bucks vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: –
Grizzlies 119 – Bucks 118
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-0.4)
- Pick OU:
Over (226.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 236.0
Bucks Performance Insights
- The Bucks were the fourth-best team in the league in points scored (119 per game) and 21st in points conceded (116.4) last season.
- Last year, Milwaukee was eighth in the league in rebounds (44.2 per game) and 18th in rebounds conceded (44).
- The Bucks were 17th in the NBA in assists (26.5 per game) last year.
- Last season, Milwaukee was 13th in the league in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (11.4).
- Beyond the arc, the Bucks were fifth-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (14.2) last year. They were 11th in 3-point percentage at 37.3%.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- On offense the Grizzlies are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA (117.4 points per game). On defense they are fourth-worst (121.6 points allowed per game).
- On the boards, Memphis is 15th in the NBA in rebounds (44.8 per game). It is 24th in rebounds conceded (47.6 per game).
- This season the Grizzlies are second-best in the league in assists at 30.8 per game.
- Memphis commits 15.8 turnovers per game and force 14.8 per game, ranking 19th and 12th, respectively, in the NBA.
- The Grizzlies are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.4 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.