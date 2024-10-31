Bucks vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 31 Published 7:16 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks (1-3) will look to stop a three-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (2-3) on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at FedExForum as 6.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: –

Grizzlies 119 – Bucks 118

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 6.5)

Grizzlies (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-0.4)

Grizzlies (-0.4) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 236.0

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks were the fourth-best team in the league in points scored (119 per game) and 21st in points conceded (116.4) last season.

Last year, Milwaukee was eighth in the league in rebounds (44.2 per game) and 18th in rebounds conceded (44).

The Bucks were 17th in the NBA in assists (26.5 per game) last year.

Last season, Milwaukee was 13th in the league in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (11.4).

Beyond the arc, the Bucks were fifth-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (14.2) last year. They were 11th in 3-point percentage at 37.3%.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

On offense the Grizzlies are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA (117.4 points per game). On defense they are fourth-worst (121.6 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Memphis is 15th in the NBA in rebounds (44.8 per game). It is 24th in rebounds conceded (47.6 per game).

This season the Grizzlies are second-best in the league in assists at 30.8 per game.

Memphis commits 15.8 turnovers per game and force 14.8 per game, ranking 19th and 12th, respectively, in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.4 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35%).

