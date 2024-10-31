Bucks vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – October 31

Published 7:16 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Milwaukee Bucks (1-3) will look to stop a three-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (2-3) on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at FedExForum as 6.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

  • Prediction:
    Grizzlies 119 – Bucks 118

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Grizzlies

  • Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 6.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-0.4)
  • Pick OU:

    Over (226.5)

  • Computer Predicted Total: 236.0

Bucks Performance Insights

  • The Bucks were the fourth-best team in the league in points scored (119 per game) and 21st in points conceded (116.4) last season.
  • Last year, Milwaukee was eighth in the league in rebounds (44.2 per game) and 18th in rebounds conceded (44).
  • The Bucks were 17th in the NBA in assists (26.5 per game) last year.
  • Last season, Milwaukee was 13th in the league in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (11.4).
  • Beyond the arc, the Bucks were fifth-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (14.2) last year. They were 11th in 3-point percentage at 37.3%.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

  • On offense the Grizzlies are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA (117.4 points per game). On defense they are fourth-worst (121.6 points allowed per game).
  • On the boards, Memphis is 15th in the NBA in rebounds (44.8 per game). It is 24th in rebounds conceded (47.6 per game).
  • This season the Grizzlies are second-best in the league in assists at 30.8 per game.
  • Memphis commits 15.8 turnovers per game and force 14.8 per game, ranking 19th and 12th, respectively, in the NBA.
  • The Grizzlies are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.4 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35%).

