Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 11:35 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

Oct. 22

Park St., 20 year old male on the floor with an unknown medical issue.

Draper St., 15 year old female caller advises she was about to overdose.

Hwy. 51N, 55 year old male with difficulty breathing.

Hwy. 35N, Trussell Park, vehicle accident with unknown injuries.

Hwy. 6E, Dollar General, male subject lying in parking lot unresponsive, subject is breathing.

Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop, 60 year old male is hurting all over.

Oct. 23

Shamrock Dr., 55 year old male with altered level of consciousness.

House-Carlson Dr., WalMart, broken pipe in deli section, help needed in shutting off water.

Hwy. 6E, Kroger parking lot, vehicle on fire.

Noble St., fire alarm.

Medical Center Dr. & Hwy. 6E, vehicle accident, caller reporting a head-on collision, unsure of

injuries, Lifeguard has been requested.

Oct. 24

Hwy. 51N, medical alarm, Lifeguard has been toned.

Shagbark Dr., lift assist only.

Hwy. 6E & Lakewood Dr., two vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

Hwy. 6W, medicinal cannabis dispensary, 65 year old female with possible heart attack.

Quail Run Rd., subject has fallen in shower.

Hwy. 6E, O’Reilly Auto Parts, 65 year old male subject with severe abdominal pain, Lifeguard is

coming from Sardis.

Hoskins Rd., 37 year old female with possible stroke.

Oct. 25

Hoskins Rd., 37 year old female with an altered mental status.

Calvary St., smoke alarm, no contact with keyholder.

Hwy. 6E, intersection at Lowe’s, caller advises his vehicle is on fire.

Eureka St., 72 year old male with a medical emergency.

Hwy. 6W, near Batesville Hyundai, two vehicle accident, one is smoking.

Hwy. 6E, Waffle House, 50 year old male with a diabetic emergency.

Oct. 26

Tubbs Rd., 52 year old female has low blood sugar.

Hwy. 6 & Robin Lane, accident involving a motorcycle, possible broken leg.

Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, fire alarm.

Oct. 27

Patton Lane, 53 year old male with difficulty breathing.

Patton Lane, 33 year old male with difficulty breathing.

Oct. 28

I-55 & Hwy. 6, vehicle accident, car versus 18-wheeler, car is on fire, BPD has been dispatched.

I-55 southbound at Exit 243, vehicle accident in median, rollover.