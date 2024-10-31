AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 10 2024
Published 11:23 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024
The Week 10 college football slate includes six games featuring AAC teams involved. Read on to get up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.
AAC Scores | Week 10
Tulane 34 – Charlotte 3
Tulane covered the 15.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 54.5-point total.
Tulane Top Performers
- Passing: Darian Mensah (21-for-29, 214 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Makhi Hughes (27 ATT, 117 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Mario Williams (8 TAR, 6 REC, 96 YDS)
Charlotte Top Performers
- Passing: Deshawn Purdie (5-for-12, 66 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Hahsaun Wilson (6 ATT, 68 YDS)
- Receiving: O’Mega Blake (6 TAR, 3 REC, 52 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Tulane
|Charlotte
|431
|Total Yards
|189
|214
|Passing Yards
|69
|217
|Rushing Yards
|120
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 10 AAC Schedule
South Florida Bulls at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Friday, Nov. 1
- Game Location: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Air Force Falcons at No. 21 Army Black Knights
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Game Location: West Point, New York
- Venue: Michie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Tigers at UTSA Roadrunners
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Game Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tulsa Golden Hurricane at UAB Blazers
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Game Location: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Protective Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Navy Midshipmen at Rice Owls
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Game Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
