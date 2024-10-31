AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 10 2024 Published 11:23 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Week 10 college football slate includes six games featuring AAC teams involved. Read on to get up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.

Jump to Matchup:

Tulane vs. Charlotte

AAC Scores | Week 10

Tulane 34 – Charlotte 3

Tulane covered the 15.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 54.5-point total.

Tulane Top Performers

Passing: Darian Mensah (21-for-29, 214 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Darian Mensah (21-for-29, 214 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Makhi Hughes (27 ATT, 117 YDS, 2 TDs)

Makhi Hughes (27 ATT, 117 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Mario Williams (8 TAR, 6 REC, 96 YDS)

Charlotte Top Performers

Passing: Deshawn Purdie (5-for-12, 66 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Deshawn Purdie (5-for-12, 66 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Hahsaun Wilson (6 ATT, 68 YDS)

Hahsaun Wilson (6 ATT, 68 YDS) Receiving: O’Mega Blake (6 TAR, 3 REC, 52 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Tulane Charlotte 431 Total Yards 189 214 Passing Yards 69 217 Rushing Yards 120 0 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 10 AAC Schedule

South Florida Bulls at Florida Atlantic Owls

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Friday, Nov. 1

Friday, Nov. 1 Game Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Air Force Falcons at No. 21 Army Black Knights

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 2 Game Location: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Memphis Tigers at UTSA Roadrunners

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 2 Game Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at UAB Blazers

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 2 Game Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Navy Midshipmen at Rice Owls

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 2 Game Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

