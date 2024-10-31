AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 10 2024

Published 11:23 pm Thursday, October 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 10 2024

The Week 10 college football slate includes six games featuring AAC teams involved. Read on to get up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.

Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.

Jump to Matchup:

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Tulane vs. Charlotte

AAC Scores | Week 10

Tulane 34 – Charlotte 3

Tulane covered the 15.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 54.5-point total.

Tulane Top Performers

  • Passing: Darian Mensah (21-for-29, 214 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Makhi Hughes (27 ATT, 117 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Mario Williams (8 TAR, 6 REC, 96 YDS)

Charlotte Top Performers

  • Passing: Deshawn Purdie (5-for-12, 66 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Hahsaun Wilson (6 ATT, 68 YDS)
  • Receiving: O’Mega Blake (6 TAR, 3 REC, 52 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Tulane Charlotte
431 Total Yards 189
214 Passing Yards 69
217 Rushing Yards 120
0 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 10 AAC Schedule

South Florida Bulls at Florida Atlantic Owls

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Friday, Nov. 1
  • Game Location: Boca Raton, Florida
  • Venue: FAU Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Air Force Falcons at No. 21 Army Black Knights

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Game Location: West Point, New York
  • Venue: Michie Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Tigers at UTSA Roadrunners

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Game Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Venue: Alamodome
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at UAB Blazers

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Game Location: Birmingham, Alabama
  • Venue: Protective Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Navy Midshipmen at Rice Owls

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Game Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Rice Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 1

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 1

How to Watch the Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 31

How to Watch the Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 31

How to Watch the NBA Today, October 31

How to Watch the NBA Today, October 31

NFL Week 9 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

NFL Week 9 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow