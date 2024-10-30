Will Zachary L’Heureux Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31?

Published 11:53 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Zachary L’Heureux light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Zachary L’Heureux score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

L’Heureux stats and insights

  • L’Heureux is yet to score through four games this season.
  • He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
  • L’Heureux has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

