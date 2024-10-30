Will Zachary L’Heureux Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31?
Published 11:53 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Zachary L’Heureux light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Zachary L’Heureux score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
L’Heureux stats and insights
- L’Heureux is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
- L’Heureux has zero points on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
