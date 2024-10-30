Will Zachary L’Heureux Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31? Published 11:53 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Zachary L’Heureux light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Zachary L’Heureux score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

L’Heureux stats and insights

L’Heureux is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

L’Heureux has zero points on the power play.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 35 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.