Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31? Published 11:53 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2024

In the upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Gustav Nyquist to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (two shots).

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 25%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 35 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

